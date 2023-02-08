Whether you’re involved in training, curriculum design, quality assurance, employer engagement or administration – understanding what ESFA compliance means for your role is crucial in helping the organisation to draw down the right funding and mitigate risks.

Designed around the latest version of the funding rules and updated in-year, this three-part series is designed to introduce all apprenticeship staff to the core apprenticeship rules and where their role fits in the compliance journey.

Part 1 will look at the typical apprentice journey, the core rules that matter and common solutions seen, including the importance of the little details and core parts of the evidence pack.

Part 2 will look at common errors and build an understanding of risk awareness as part of a transparent compliance culture.

Part 3 will open the floor to core questions and discussions of best practice.