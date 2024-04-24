Latest News

From education to employment

Discovering the connection between community and art with George Yarnton

UAL April 24, 2024
George Yarnton is an artist and illustrator from Ipswich, who has designed for magazines such as Enemy and Vice, as well as for the music industry and skateboard brand.

In this episode,  George talks about how he develops his unique illustration style, how he maintains a career as a freelancer, and what other design interests he has which help him with his career.

Instagram: @yarnd0g

