Discovering the connection between community and art with George Yarnton

George Yarnton is an artist and illustrator from Ipswich, who has designed for magazines such as Enemy and Vice, as well as for the music industry and skateboard brand.

In this episode, George talks about how he develops his unique illustration style, how he maintains a career as a freelancer, and what other design interests he has which help him with his career.

Instagram: @yarnd0g

Subscribe now to ‘Teach inspire Create Podcast’ on your favourite streaming platform to get notifications when the episodes launch.