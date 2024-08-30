Access Industry Welcomes Skilled Apprentices Ready to Boost Local Businesses

With GCSE and A-level results recently released, the best and brightest young people are now ready to make their mark in the workforce. For many, apprenticeships offer the ideal path to kickstart their careers while adding immediate value to local businesses.

Access Industry, a leading apprenticeship training provider specialising in creative, digital, sport and business sectors is calling on businesses across Manchester and beyond to seize this opportunity to recruit top talent and drive growth.

This September sees Access Industry’s largest intake of apprentices, with programme places quickly filling up. These new apprentices will be provided with the skills needed to excel in a range of industries.

With thousands of newly qualified candidates entering the market, now is the perfect time for businesses to harness this fresh wave of talent. Apprenticeships offer a cost-effective way for companies to grow, especially with support schemes like the apprenticeship levy, making it easier than ever for SMEs to participate.

Access Industry is proud to work with a diverse range of organisations, from small enterprises to industry giants such as PRG, the Royal Opera House and the National Trust.

Speaking on the Access Industry programme, leading production and audio-visual company, PRG, said:

“Their bespoke service not only meets but exceeds our expectations, ensuring a seamless and enriching learning experience for our apprentices. Access Industry’s commitment to personalised support and guidance sets the standard for exceptional partnership working in the realm of live event education”.

Hiring an apprentice offers businesses the opportunity to inject fresh ideas and energy into their teams, often leading to increased productivity and innovation. Apprentices can help bridge skills gaps with their up-to-date training while bringing a new perspective.

For businesses looking to grow, recruiting apprentices through Access Industry offers a unique opportunity to integrate motivated, well-prepared individuals into your workforce. Whether you’re a small enterprise or a large corporation, now is the time to act and secure the talent that will drive your business forward.

Beyond the immediate business benefits, taking on an apprentice also allows companies to give back to the local community and contribute to economic growth. With Access Industry’s next intake in November, now is the perfect time for businesses to onboard apprentices.

