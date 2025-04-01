Latest News

From education to employment

In conversation with…Andrew Pakes MP

City & Guilds Podcast Newsroom April 1, 2025
This is the time for apprenticeships to fly.” Andrew Pakes MP shares his vision for rebuilding Britain’s skills system. 

In this conversation, Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships, discusses the critical role of apprenticeships in the UK, with host Kirstie Donnelly MBE. He emphasizes the need for a robust apprenticeship system that aligns with the industrial strategy and addresses the skills gap in the workforce. Andrew shares his personal journey and the importance of social justice in shaping his views on education and employment. The discussion also touches on the challenges faced by small businesses in engaging with the apprenticeship system and the need for cultural change to elevate the status of apprenticeships in society.

To hear Andrew’s thoughts on the role of government in skills development, how to address dropout rates in apprenticeships, and innovative ways the farming industry could inspire more SMEs to engage with apprenticeships, listen now. 

For further information about the material quoted in this episode visit:

For more episodes from the series click here.

Want some free merchandise? Simply write a review on your favourite podcast platform (such as Spotify or Apple Podcasts). Once you’re done, confirm your details directly from your listening device and click ‘Send us a text’ above the episode summary to enter the prize draw.

Please note: This offer is available to UK residents only.

