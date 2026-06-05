Are we asking Apprenticeships to Solve the Wrong Problem?

Alan Milburn’s Young People and Work interim report should land as a national alarm bell. Nearly one million young people are now not in education, employment or training. Our NEET rate is among the worst in Europe. But buried within the report is a more uncomfortable truth.

Amidst the apprenticeship reforms, policymakers appear to have adopted a quiet assumption: that the apprenticeship and vocational education system is somehow responsible for solving Britain’s youth disengagement crisis. Milburn’s report, perhaps unintentionally, exposes a contradiction.

On the one hand, ministers insist apprenticeships must be rigorous, employer-led and economically valuable. On the other, they increasingly describe them as instruments of social inclusion, youth engagement and labour market correction. These are not always compatible goals.

An employer recruits an apprentice because they need productive capability. Government increasingly talks about apprenticeships as though employers should also absorb educational failure, labour market exclusion, declining youth confidence and the collapse of entry-level work experience. That may be morally attractive, but markets do not operate primarily on moral aspiration, and policy built on aspirational assumptions rather than real economic behaviour rarely ends well.

Since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy, its critics have repeatedly pointed to falling participation among younger learners and the collapse in Level 2 starts. Much of the debate assumes this reflects employer selfishness or system failure. In reality, employers responded rationally to the incentives they were given.

At the outset of the levy in 2016, Robert Halfon, then Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, announced “Our apprenticeship levy will boost our economic productivity, increase our skills base and give millions a leg up on the ladder of opportunity.” The levy encouraged firms to maximise return on training spend. Existing employees are easier to train, easier to retain and commercially less risky than inexperienced entrants. Higher-level programmes often delivered clearer productivity gains than foundational ones. Employers therefore used the system accordingly. This was not abuse of the system. It was the system functioning largely as designed. The CBI, initially reluctant to support a levy, welcomed “a world-class apprenticeship system which delivers the higher-level skills that business and the workforce need” and cautioned government to expect firms to prioritise commercially rational training decisions.

The mistake policymakers made was assuming employers would naturally prioritise social policy objectives that the government itself had stopped effectively delivering elsewhere.

Public policy delivers what it measures

Part of the problem is that government evaluates apprenticeships through regulatory and procedural measures whilst politically judging them against far wider social outcomes. The system measures compliance, completion, achievement rates and assessment quality for occupational competence. Ministers meanwhile often criticise apprenticeships for failing to solve youth disengagement, economic inactivity and weak school-to-work transition. So which problem should apprenticeships solve?

Systems inevitably optimise around what they are formally designed to deliver, not what politicians rhetorically hope they might achieve. As apprenticeships have now become overloaded with wider social expectations, the entire policy conversation – and purpose of apprenticeships – has become distorted.

Every decline in youth employment becomes an apprenticeship problem. Every weakness in careers guidance becomes a skills problem. Every failure of school engagement becomes a vocational education problem. Meanwhile, the deeper structural issues remain largely untouched. The report notes that many young people arrive in adulthood unfamiliar with professional environments, uncertain how to communicate in workplaces, uncomfortable with responsibility and disconnected from the rhythms and expectations of employment itself. But apprenticeships were designed to develop occupational competence inside work, not compensate for a society that has gradually removed young people from meaningful exposure to work before adulthood.

For years, public policy has weakened the bridges between education and employment. Milburn’s review highlights that casual work amongst teenagers has fallen sharply, work experience has become inconsistent, and schools remain overwhelmingly incentivised towards university progression metrics. Safeguarding concerns, liability fears and administrative burden have steadily reduced employers’ willingness to engage informally with younger entrants. Then, when young people finally emerge from the education system into the labour market, policymakers suddenly expect apprenticeships to repair the accumulated consequences.

This is where the current reform process risks becoming intellectually confused. There is growing enthusiasm for shorter qualifications, modularisation, simplified assessment and more flexible delivery models. Some of these reforms are sensible. Some are overdue. But flexibility is not the same thing as preparedness.

Reducing assessment friction or shortening apprenticeship duration cannot by itself solve a deeper cultural problem: too many young people now reach adulthood having spent remarkably little time around work, business, or adult responsibility.

Unless policymakers are honest about that distinction, the reform cycle will simply repeat itself. Government will tighten quality requirements when apprenticeships are criticised for lowering standards, before later condemning the same system for failing to absorb enough disadvantaged or less work-ready young people once those standards inevitably increase employer risk. Awarding organisations, colleges, and training providers are forced into continual redesign, repeatedly rebuilding frameworks around shifting political priorities which compensate for a lack of policy ambition and reach.

I welcome Milburn’s attempt to approach the issue holistically. But the report remains fundamentally framed through a social policy lens: there is a transition crisis, therefore institutions – including apprenticeships – must do more to repair it.

Perhaps the more uncomfortable possibility is the reverse. Perhaps our transition crisis persists precisely because apprenticeships are repeatedly being asked to compensate for failures that emerged much earlier, elsewhere in the system.

If apprenticeships are to remain credible, employer-led economic pathways, they cannot simultaneously function as the state’s universal repair kit for every earlier institutional weakness. The more responsibilities policymakers load onto apprenticeships, the harder it becomes for the system to perform its core function well: developing skilled, productive employees in real labour market conditions.

Milburn’s talk of a major reset should be exactly that.

By Rob May, Managing Director at Innovate Awarding