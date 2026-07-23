University of Salford Delivers Tangible Skills Uplift at Mettler-Toledo Safeline

A business improvement programme delivered by the University of Salford’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation (CSI) has helped operational leaders at Mettler-Toledo Safeline Ltd achieve a 13% uplift in leadership skills. Based on initial assessments compared to end-of-project results, the programme also delivered measurable improvements in collaboration, change management and operational performance.

Mettler-Toledo Safeline Ltd develops and manufactures advanced product inspection systems used by food and pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide.

Between October 2025 and April 2026, 13 operational leaders from production, engineering, service and supply chain completed the tailored programme, combining structured learning with live operational challenges to strengthen leadership, improve collaboration and embed continuous improvement across the business.

One project focused on improving the case and former delivery process between goods-in and production, where teams identified inefficiencies caused by multiple handling stages and limited coordination across departments.

Improvements introduced included:

Streamlined delivery routing and reduced unnecessary movement

Improved prioritisation using structured day one / day two queues

Real-time tracking through barcode scanning

Clearer cross-functional communication processes

The changes helped improve workflow efficiency, reduce delays, strengthen quality control and create stronger alignment between stores, planning, purchasing and production teams.

Alongside operational improvements, the programme also delivered wider cultural benefits, including greater confidence in leading change, stronger ownership of operational performance and more consistent use of structured improvement methods.

Mat Wyke, Production Leader, Mettler-Toledo Safeline Ltd, said:

“During my time on the programme, I was a trainee with no department to manage. Since then, the knowledge I have gained has enabled me to go straight into my new leadership role with a fresh mind and an eye for continuous improvement. The experience has also enabled us to be more collaborative across various areas of the business.”

Mat’s colleague and Senior Buyer in Procurement at the organisation, Keith Bradshaw, added:

“Since completing the programme, we have been able to propose and implement practical solutions to support operational efficiency and performance. It’s enabled us to identify opportunities for improvement, while allowing us to apply the learning and skills in real workplace scenarios.”

Dr Ann Mulhaney, Associate Professor for Change Management at the University of Salford’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation, said:

“What has been particularly positive about this programme is seeing operational leaders apply learning directly into real business challenges and deliver measurable improvements across the organisation.

“The combination of practical projects, cross-functional collaboration and structured leadership development has helped participants build confidence, strengthen communication and create more consistent approaches to problem-solving.

“Programmes like this are about creating long-term cultural change as much as immediate operational impact, and it has been encouraging to see that happening across the teams involved.”

The programme forms part of the wider work delivered through the University of Salford’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation, which supports businesses in adopting sustainable solutions, embedding change practices and accelerating digital transformation.

The CSI works with organisations across Greater Manchester and beyond, helping businesses strengthen leadership capability, improve operational resilience and adopt innovative approaches to growth and sustainability.