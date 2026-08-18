Blackburn College Delivers Exceptional Exam Results with Distinction Clean Sweep T-Levels

A Level, T Level and BTEC results announced at Blackburn College revealed a raft of outstanding student success stories, including a clean sweep by a group of T Level students who have all achieved distinctions.

This year’s outstanding achievements reinforce Blackburn College’s position as one of the leading providers of both academic and technical education in the region.

As students joined staff celebrating this year’s results day, Blackburn College’s impressive achievements reflect the strength of the college’s academic and technical education pathways.

Blackburn College’s continued success in supporting students progression to some of the UK’s most prestigious higher education institutions, including Russell Group universities, the University of Manchester, University of Liverpool and Durham University.

Alongside strong A Level outcomes, Blackburn College’s T Level provision continues to produce remarkable results, demonstrating the college’s enduring commitment to further education in technical skills.

One stand out T Level student, Layla Patel, 18, attained a Distinction* in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction and has received an unprecedented four Degree Apprenticeship offers in Quantity Surveying, highlighting the growing demand from employers for technically skilled young people.

Alongside Layla, all T Level students studying Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction achieved Distinctions or Distinction*.

Rachel Tarplee, Vice Principal Curriculum and Quality, said:

“We are delighted with the achievements of our students and commend them for their commitment, determination and resilience throughout their studies.

“The results achieved by our T Level students are particularly impressive.

“The achievement of Distinction or Distinction* grades by all students studying Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction represents an outstanding outcome and reflects the high standards set by both our students and staff.

“These results demonstrate the strength of our curriculum, the quality of teaching and learning, and the value of our partnerships with employers and industry.”

As students received their eagerly anticipated exam results, CEO and Principal Dr Fazal Dad, CBE, praised their hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Dr Fazal Dad CBE, Principal and Chief Executive, said:

“These results represent a significant achievement for our students and are testament to their hard work, ambition and perseverance.

“We are equally proud of the dedication and professionalism of our staff, whose expertise and commitment continue to support outstanding learner outcomes.

“Blackburn College remains committed to providing an inclusive and ambitious educational environment in which all learners can succeed, whether they choose an academic, technical, apprenticeship or higher education pathway.

“The success achieved today reflects the quality of education, training and support provided by the College and demonstrates the important contribution further education makes to individual opportunity, social mobility and economic growth.

“We congratulate all students on their achievements and wish them every success as they progress to the next stage of their education, training or employment.”

Blackburn College looks forward to welcoming new and returning students for the start of the 2026/27 academic year and remains committed to delivering educational excellence and supporting learners to achieve successful futures.