Beyond Technical Skills: Why Young People Need Leadership Skills To Thrive In The Workplace

Andy Burnham’s call to put technical education at the heart of the national conversation is a welcome one. His proposal to expand technical pathways and give young people earlier opportunities to develop practical skills recognises an important truth, if the UK is to boost productivity and tackle youth unemployment, we need to better prepare the next generation for the changing world of work.

For too long, practical and technical skills have not always received the recognition they deserve.

Whether someone is entering engineering, artificial intelligence, healthcare, construction or a skilled trade, giving young people opportunities to develop expertise in their chosen fields is vital to unlocking the UK’s future potential.

But while technical skills create capability, they do not automatically create impact.

To truly succeed in the workplace, young people need more than the ability to do a job well. They need the confidence, behaviours and leadership skills to communicate ideas, collaborate with others, take responsibility and continue developing throughout their careers.

The skills gap beyond qualifications

Employers consistently tell us that there is a gap between leaving education and being ready to thrive in the workplace. CMI research found that just 6% of managers believe young recruits are workplace-ready, while 91% say gaps in workplace skills are affecting performance.

The biggest challenges are not necessarily technical. Communication, resilience, professionalism and the ability to accept and act on feedback are among the key areas where young people need further support.

These skills matter because modern workplaces require people who can do more than complete tasks. They need individuals who can solve problems, build relationships, influence others and contribute confidently within teams.

A highly skilled engineer who cannot explain their ideas, an AI specialist who struggles to collaborate, or an apprentice who lacks the confidence to speak up will find it harder to turn their expertise into meaningful impact.

Technical education can provide the foundation, but leadership skills help people build on it.

Leadership starts early

This is increasingly important as many young people struggle to make the transition from education into the workplace. CMI research found that just 12% of managers say young people in their organisation are progressing as expected, with a lack of motivation (40%), resilience (38%), workplace behaviour or etiquette (34%) and time-keeping (32%) among the most common barriers to progression.

Bridging the gap between education and employment

Leadership is often associated with senior roles and formal management positions, but the foundations of leadership begin much earlier. The ability to take ownership, communicate effectively, work with others, show initiative and respond positively to challenges are behaviours that every young person can develop from the start of their career.

These challenges highlight why leadership development should sit alongside technical education, rather than being viewed as something that comes later. The future workforce will need people who can combine specialist knowledge with the confidence to communicate, collaborate and bring others with them.

By embedding leadership skills into education, apprenticeships and early career programmes, we can help young people enter the workplace with both the technical ability and personal confidence they need to succeed, progress and ultimately lead.

The critical role of managers

However, preparing young people for the workplace is not only the responsibility of education providers or young people themselves. Employers and managers have a crucial role to play. Previous CMI research found that more than eight in ten (82%) managers are “accidental managers”, having moved into management roles without formal management training, highlighting the need to equip managers with the skills to support and develop their teams effectively.

The first manager someone works with can have a lasting impact on their confidence, development and career progression. A supportive manager can help a young employee recognise their strengths, learn from mistakes and build the confidence to take on new challenges.

Equally, poor management can prevent talented individuals from reaching their potential.

This is particularly important for young people making the transition from education or those who have spent time not in education, employment or training (NEET). Introducing dedicated Apprenticeship Units that develop the coaching and management skills of line managers would help ensure young people receive the guidance, feedback and support they need to build confidence, stay in work and progress in their careers.

This means organisations must invest not only in young people, but also in the managers responsible for supporting them. Managers need the skills to coach, provide constructive feedback, create inclusive teams and recognise potential. Supporting someone at the start of their career requires more than technical expertise; it requires effective leadership.

If we want young people to develop into the leaders of tomorrow, we need today’s managers to have the capability to guide and inspire them.

The transition from education into work can be a defining moment in someone’s career. It is where knowledge is tested, confidence is built and professional identities begin to form.

Strong links between education providers and employers are essential, but so too is ensuring the managers who welcome young people into the workplace are equipped to support their development. Apprenticeship Units focused on effective line management would help strengthen this transition and improve long-term progression.

This means creating more opportunities for young people to gain experience, receive mentoring and develop the interpersonal skills that employers value.

It also means recognising that workplace readiness is not something young people either have or do not have. It is something that can be developed through the right support, training and opportunities.

Building the next generation of confident leaders

Preparing the next generation is about more than creating skilled workers. It is about creating confident individuals who can apply their skills, collaborate effectively and make a positive impact.

The UK’s future success depends on a workforce that can adapt, innovate and lead. Technical education will play a vital role in preparing people for the jobs of tomorrow, but leadership skills will determine how effectively they can use that expertise.

The ambition should be clear, not only to prepare young people to do the jobs of the future, but to give them the confidence and capability to lead them.

Technical skills create capability. Leadership skills turn capability into impact.

By Petra Wilton, Director of Policy and External Affairs at the Chartered Management Institute (CMI)