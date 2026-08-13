Skills for Success: Celebrating Level 3 and T Level Results Day

Today, thousands of our learners across the country will open their Level 3 and T Level results and take another important step on their career journey.

With one of my own children getting her results today I know that many will be feeling excitement, but also nerves and apprehension about what comes next. That’s why it’s so important that as well as grades, we use today to reflect on the commitment, determination and ambition that learners have shown to get to this point, and the experience and skills they’ve already gained.

The young people receiving their Level Three and T Level results today have made a commitment to their own skills journey, choosing a route that combines classroom learning with real-world experience – developing the skills, knowledge and confidence that we know employers are looking for. They have invested in their future and that achievement deserves recognition and celebration.

Today should also be a moment to recognise the wider network that supports learner success. Parents, carers, teachers, tutors, employers and placement providers all play an important role in helping young people achieve their goals.

Vocational Education Finally Getting Its Due

It’s fantastic to be marking their achievement at a time when the value of vocational education is getting the recognition and airtime it has always deserved. For too long, there has been a tendency to view educational success through a narrow lens. The reality is that there are many routes to a rewarding career. Whether a learner wants to become an engineer, digital specialist, healthcare professional, construction expert, creative technician or something entirely different, there are now more opportunities than ever to build a successful future through high-quality technical pathways.

Recent reforms and announcements focused on expanding vocational opportunities for young people – and creating more flexible routes into apprenticeships and higher-level technical learning – show just that. The commitment to foundation apprenticeships, skills reforms and broader investment in technical education signals a welcome shift towards a system that values different talents and different ways of learning.

Something that’s more important than ever as we face significant challenges around young people who are not in education, employment or training. And at the same time, employers across a huge range of sectors are facing skills shortages and are looking for talented, motivated individuals to help their organisations grow.

No Single Destination

What I particularly love about vocational education is the sheer variety of opportunities it creates. There is no single destination. For some learners, today’s results will be the gateway to employment. Others will progress onto apprenticeships, higher technical qualifications or university. Many will continue building their skills throughout their careers, adapting and growing as industries evolve.

At City & Guilds, we are proud to play our part in helping people build skills, confidence and careers. Every day, we see the transformative impact that vocational and technical education can have on individuals, families and communities. So, to everyone receiving their results today, congratulations. Whatever your next step, be proud of what you have achieved. The skills you’ve developed, the experience you’ve gained and the determination you’ve shown have already set you on an exciting journey, and at City & Guilds we’re proud to be part of it.

By Andy Moss, Interim CEO, City & Guilds