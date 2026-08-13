Digital skills matter as much as A Level results

Richard Anderton, Head of Education at Sync, outlines why digital skills and proficiency is as important for employability of students in a modern world, and should be alongside literacy and numeracy skills.

For today’s students, their A Level results mark an important milestone to help secure their next opportunity, but it is their adaptability, continued skill development and willingness to learn new things that will increasingly determine their long-term career success.The conversation about young people’s futures cannot begin and end with grades; academic achievement matters, but in today’s economy, employability and career progressionis increasingly shaped by the skills students develop alongside their qualification, with digital proficiency in particular being critical for long-term success in modern professional settings.

As technology continues to transform every sector, employers are placing growing value on digital proficiency, adaptability and the ability to work confidently with emerging technologies. Whether a student chooses university, an apprenticeship, technical education or a direct route into employment, they will enter professional environments in which technology underpins communication, collaboration, productivity and decision-making. Digital proficiency can no longer be treated as a specialist requirement for technology roles. It is becoming a fundamental workplace skill across every sector.

The growing emphasis on alternative pathways into employment is welcome, but all routes ultimately lead to the same destination: a workforce where digital proficiency is becoming a fundamental requirement. That’s why digital skills must sit at the heart of the curriculum, not on the periphery. These capabilities should be developed consistently throughout a learner’s education, alongside core academic subjects, to ensure young people are equipped for the realities of modern work.

Crucially, this cannot become an opportunity available only to learners from the most advantaged backgrounds. Unequal access to devices, connectivity and high-quality digital learning risks widening existing socioeconomic divides and leaving some young people less prepared for further study or employment. By helping education institutions create accessible, well-supported digital environments, we can widen participation and give more learners the opportunity to build the capabilities employers increasingly expect.

By placing digital skills at the centre of education and ensuring all learners can access them, we can help close the digital divide, widen participation and better prepare the next generation for success in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

By Richard Anderton, Head of Education at Sync