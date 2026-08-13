Don’t Reinvent the Wheel: Britain Already Knows How to Deliver Technical Education at 14

There are very few moments in a career when you quietly sit back and think, “We’ve finally got there.” Last week was one of those moments for me.

A Statement About the Country We Want to Be

Having had time to reflect on Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s announcement that every secondary school will be expected to offer technical education from the age of 14, supported by a stronger emphasis within Ofsted, I find myself even more convinced that this could become one of the most significant education reforms of a generation. For much of my career I have believed that technical education should stand proudly alongside academic education, not as a second choice or an alternative route, but as an equally valued pathway that enables every young person to discover their talents and build a successful future. It has not always been the fashionable view, but it has always been one I have held strongly. Hearing the Prime Minister say that Britain must value “the hard hat every bit as much as the graduation cap” was about far more than a policy announcement. It was a statement about the kind of country we want to become and the value we place on every young person’s aspirations, whatever pathway they choose.

What excites me most is that this is not simply about introducing another qualification or creating another curriculum pathway. It is about changing the purpose of education itself. The vision recognises that schools should prepare young people for successful lives, not just successful examinations. It recognises that employers, educators and communities all have a role to play in developing the knowledge, skills and confidence that young people need to thrive in an increasingly complex world. After years of talking about raising the status of technical education, we now have an opportunity to embed it within the mainstream education system in a way that could genuinely transform the lives of thousands of young people.

Last week, Kate Ambrosi, Chief Executive of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, wrote that government should resist the temptation to “reinvent the wheel” and instead build upon the proven practices developed by the UTC movement. I could not agree more. There is already a wealth of experience, expertise and evidence available to support schools as they begin this journey.

Where I hope to add to that conversation is by looking beyond why this reform matters and instead asking a more practical question: How do we make it work?

The national debate has understandably focused on the ambition behind the announcement. Questions about funding, accountability and implementation are already being asked, and rightly so. However, I believe the conversation now needs to move beyond whether this is the right direction of travel. That question has largely been answered. The challenge now is ensuring that every school, regardless of its context, has the knowledge, confidence and support to deliver this vision successfully.

Not What We Teach, But How We Teach

One of the biggest mistakes schools could make would be to interpret this announcement as simply introducing another technical subject into an already crowded curriculum. If that is where the conversation ends, we will have missed the greatest opportunity this reform presents. The real opportunity is not to change what we teach. It is to transform how we teach. That may sound like a subtle distinction, but it changes everything.

At LDE UTC, we have learned that employer engagement has the greatest impact when it is woven into the curriculum rather than sitting alongside it. An engineer helping students understand mathematics, an architect explaining geometry, a software developer bringing computer science to life or a manufacturer demonstrating how scientific principles are applied in industry all reinforce exactly the same curriculum that every teacher is expected to deliver. Students still learn the key concepts they need to master for examinations, but they also understand why those concepts matter. Abstract knowledge becomes real because it is connected to real people, real workplaces and real careers.

For years we have spoken about “bridging the gap” between education and industry. Perhaps the problem is that we have spent too long thinking of them as two separate worlds. Teachers naturally think in terms of curriculum, assessment and progression. Employers think in terms of skills, behaviours and productivity. Both perspectives are entirely valid, but they often speak different languages. The breakthrough comes when both begin working from the same starting point. Rather than asking employers to come into schools simply to inspire young people or talk about their careers, we ask them to help bring curriculum concepts to life. They contribute their professional expertise at precisely the point where it enhances learning. Teachers remain the educational experts. Employers provide relevance, authenticity and context. Together they create learning that is richer, more memorable and ultimately more effective.

It was this challenge that led us to develop IndEX, the Industry and Educators Exchange, which we will officially launch at the Old Bailey on 22 September. IndEX has not been designed as another initiative that schools have to manage or another platform that adds to teachers’ workloads. It has been created to make collaboration easier by providing a common language for educators and employers. Its four pillars, Inspire, Create, Prepare and Experience, are not standalone activities. They represent a framework through which employer engagement becomes embedded within the life of a school. Professionals inspire students through meaningful encounters, employers co-create authentic curriculum projects, schools deliberately prepare young people for the workplace through professional behaviours, and every learner experiences the world of work in a purposeful way. None of these elements is revolutionary on its own. Their strength comes from being connected and aligned with the curriculum rather than existing as isolated events.

What Success Actually Looks Like

That alignment is critical because one of the biggest lessons we have learned is that employer engagement should never be measured by the number of employer visits, careers fairs or guest speakers. The real measure of success is much simpler. Has learning improved? Do students remember more because concepts have become meaningful? Has attendance improved because students understand the purpose behind their education? Has behaviour improved because lessons are more engaging? Are more young people progressing into apprenticeships, higher education and skilled employment? These are the outcomes that really matter, because they demonstrate whether employer engagement is genuinely improving education rather than simply enhancing a school’s marketing brochure.

Our recent Ofsted inspection reinforced that belief. Receiving five Exceptional judgements and two Strong judgements under the new framework was an incredibly proud moment for everyone associated with LDE UTC. More importantly, it demonstrated that employer engagement and academic excellence are not competing priorities. They strengthen one another. When Ofsted inspected our school, they were not simply inspecting a technical school. They were inspecting a school where employer engagement had become part of excellent teaching and learning. That distinction matters because it shows that preparing young people for employment and preparing them for academic success are not separate ambitions. They are part of the same ambition.

I often think about one young man who joined us after becoming completely disengaged with education. Sitting in lessons had little meaning for him and he lacked confidence in his own ability. Everything changed when he met engineers working on major infrastructure projects and realised that the mathematics and science he had previously dismissed were the very tools they used every day. Education suddenly had purpose. Today he has completed an engineering apprenticeship and is building a successful career in an industry that once felt completely out of reach. His story is not unusual. We see similar transformations every year when learning is connected meaningfully to the world beyond the classroom. That, ultimately, is why this reform matters.

The Cost of Ambition

Of course, none of this happens without investment. Technical education requires specialist workshops, laboratories, industry-standard equipment, digital technology, employer partnerships and teachers with specialist expertise. Those resources come at a cost, and it is entirely reasonable for school leaders to ask how they will recruit specialist staff, afford industry-standard facilities and build sustainable partnerships with employers while already managing significant financial pressures. These are not reasons to question the Prime Minister’s ambition. They are practical questions that deserve practical answers. If we genuinely believe technical education should stand alongside academic education, then we must resource it accordingly. Otherwise, we risk asking schools to deliver an exceptional vision without providing the exceptional resources needed to make it succeed.

The encouraging news is that schools do not have to begin with a blank sheet of paper. Across the country there are experienced practitioners, established employer networks and proven approaches that have already demonstrated what good looks like. Learn from them. Adapt them to your own community. Improve them further. Share what you discover. Education has always been strongest when schools collaborate rather than compete, and this reform provides us with an opportunity to build a genuinely collaborative national movement that benefits every young person, regardless of where they live or which school they attend.

Where to Begin

For me, this is a once in a generation opportunity. Government has provided the ambition. Employers have shown they are ready to play a greater role in education. Schools increasingly recognise that preparing young people for the future means far more than preparing them for examinations alone. Our challenge now is to bring those three things together in a coherent and sustainable way.

If you are a school leader wondering where to begin, my advice is simple. Visit schools where this is already happening. Talk to teachers. Talk to employers. Most importantly, talk to the young people. They will tell you more than any policy document or implementation guide ever could.

As we launch IndEX on 22 September, my hope is not simply that we introduce another platform. My hope is that we make it easier for schools and employers to work together, using a shared understanding of the curriculum to create richer learning experiences for every young person. If we achieve that, we will not only strengthen technical education, we will strengthen education itself.

For years we have spoken about closing the skills gap. Today we have an opportunity to close another gap as well, the gap between education and the world our young people will enter when they leave school. If, ten years from now, a fourteen-year-old discovers a passion for engineering, construction, healthcare, digital technology, manufacturing or another profession because someone from that industry walked into their classroom and brought learning to life, then this reform will have achieved something extraordinary. It will not simply have changed education. It will have changed lives.

By Geoffrey Fowler, CEO of London Design & Engineering UTC