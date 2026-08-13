Results day is the starting point – not the finish line: how parents and carers can support young people this summer

For many families, results day is a significant milestone. After months of revision, exams and anticipation, young people across Wales will soon receive their long-awaited grades and will be considering what comes next.

But results day is only one chapter in a young person’s education, career and life journey. Emily Jones, Head of Services to Young People at Careers Wales, explains how parents and carers can provide the reassurance and guidance young people need as they take their next steps.

Exam results represent a significant milestone, but they are just one step on a much longer career journey. Some young people achieve the grades they were hoping for and move confidently on to their next step. Others find themselves rethinking their plans. Both situations are common and both can lead to positive futures.

Parents and carers play a hugely important role during this time. We know that for many learners, the people closest to them are among the biggest influences on their career decisions. That is why it is important that parents and carers feel informed, reassured and able to support conversations at home.

Take time for support, not just solutions

Young people often put enormous pressure on themselves during results season. Whether they are celebrating, feeling disappointed or simply uncertain about what comes next, they need reassurance. Results can open doors, but they do not determine a person’s potential, ambition or future success.

Creating space for an honest conversation can help young people process how they feel and think clearly about their next move. This is when it is important for them to avoid rushing into decisions or comparing their results with others. Every young person’s journey is different, and what matters most is finding the path that is right for them.

Keep an open mind

One of the biggest misconceptions careers advisers encounter is that there is only one “right” route after school or college.

In reality, there are many pathways available. For some young people that may be sixth form, college or university. Others may be considering apprenticeships, training, vocational qualifications or self-employment.

The world of work continues to evolve rapidly, and young people have many options to explore. Keeping an open mind and researching opportunities can help them make informed decisions based on their interests, strengths and aspirations.

This is where impartial careers guidance can be incredibly valuable. A conversation with someone outside the immediate family can help young people understand the full range of opportunities available and feel more confident about the choices ahead.

If things don’t go to plan, don’t panic

It’s natural for young people and their families to feel disappointed if results aren’t what they expected. Whether they need help exploring alternative courses, understanding different progression routes, considering apprenticeships or looking at other opportunities, support is available.

The most important thing is not to panic or make rushed decisions.

A conversation with a careers adviser can help young people assess their options, understand what opportunities are available and create a realistic plan for moving forward. Often, what initially feels like a setback can become an opportunity to discover a pathway that may even be a better fit.

Support is available

Our qualified careers advisers provide free, impartial and personalised careers guidance to young people receiving their results across Wales. We are here to help young people understand their options, explore opportunities and make informed decisions about their next steps. Support is tailored to them because everyone has different circumstances, goals and ambitions.

Parents and carers can access dedicated resources through the Careers Wales website, including information designed to help them support learners during important decision-making points and a termly parent newsletter.

The key message for anybody going into the results period this year is: whatever the outcome, support is available.

Whether a young person receives the results they hoped for, finds themselves considering alternative options, or simply isn’t sure what to do next, they do not have to work it out alone.

Results day may feel like a long-awaited finishing line, but it is only the end of the first chapter in a much bigger story. With the right support, every young person can take positive next steps towards a future that is right for them.

If you want clear guidance to help your child choose the path that feels right, visit our results day page for free, impartial advice and support. Our Working Wales service can also offer ongoing support to anyone not continuing in education.

By Emily Jones, Head of Services to Young People at Careers Wales