Class of 2026 Celebrate Exceptional Results and Bright Futures Ahead

Students across NPTC Group of Colleges are celebrating today after achieving another outstanding set of A Level and vocational qualification results, opening the door to university, apprenticeships and exciting career opportunities.

The Class of 2026 has once again demonstrated exceptional commitment and resilience, achieving an impressive overall pass rate of over 99 per cent. More than half of students secured A* to B grades, while over a quarter achieved the highest A* to A grades. Over three-quarters of students attained grades A* to C.

High-achieving students enrolled on the College’s Gifted and Talented Excellence (GATE) programme continued their record of success, with 44 per cent achieving A* grades, 88 per cent achieving A* to A grades and 100 per cent securing A* to B grades.

There was also excellent performance across vocational qualifications, with students achieving 145 Distinction* and Distinction grades, equivalent to A*/A grades at A Level.

Further success was seen in the Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales qualification, where 397 learners achieved the qualification and an outstanding 87 per cent secured grades between A* and C.

These achievements reflect the dedication of students and staff alike, with many learners now progressing to their first-choice universities, while others prepare to enter employment, apprenticeships or continue developing their skills through further study.

“Today is about celebrating our students and everything they have achieved”, said Mark Dacey, the College’s CEO.

“These results represent months, and in many cases years, of hard work, determination and ambition. Whether our learners are progressing to university, starting an apprenticeship, beginning a career or continuing their education, they should be incredibly proud of what they have accomplished.

“I would also like to thank our dedicated staff who have supported and encouraged students throughout their journey. Together, they have created a culture where students are inspired to achieve their very best.

“We know that results day is not the end of the journey; it is the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Whatever path our learners choose next, we are proud to have been part of their success and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve.”

Congratulations to the Class of 2026 on a fantastic set of results and best wishes for the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Here is a round-up of some of our students’ fantastic results:

Isobelle O’Sullivan achieved an A in History, an A in Politics and an A* in Economics. She is progressing to the University of Bath to study Politics. Speaking about her time at college, she said: “I couldn’t be happier. I had an amazing experience that’s reflected in these results.”

Sofia Bajada achieved two A* grades and an A in German, History and English. She is progressing to Oxford University.

Morgan Thomas achieved A grades in English, Psychology and Biology and is progressing to Oxford University to study English Literature and Language.

Elodie Bernie achieved A grades in History, English Literature and Spanish. A former pupil of Cwm Brombil, she is progressing to the University of Warwick to study Spanish Linguistics. Speaking about her results, she said: “Now I have my results I am excited for the future.”

Chloe Brennan studied Psychology, Sociology and Health and Social Care. A former pupil of Cwm Brombil, she is progressing to the University of Bath.

Ruby Jenkins studied Biology, Chemistry and Psychology. A former pupil of Cwm Brombil, she is progressing to the University of Exeter.

Keira Edmunds-Whitney achieved a Distinction in Creative Media. A former pupil of Llangatwg Community School, she is progressing to study Graphic Communication at NPTC Group of Colleges.

Ishaq Haque studied Mathematics, Business and Economics. A former pupil of Dŵr-y-Felin Comprehensive School, he is progressing to the University of Warwick.

Joseph Healey studied Mathematics, Physics and Economics. A former pupil of Cwm Brombil, he achieved excellent results in his A Levels.

Tegan Warne achieved an A in Religious Studies, an A* in Psychology and an A in Biology. She is progressing to the University of Bristol to study an integrated master’s degree in Psychology and Neuroscience. Speaking about her time at college, she said: “It was really good and really supportive.” Tegan was also part of the GATE programme, which supported her preparation for a Cambridge interview.

Haydn Evans studied Sociology, Business and Mathematics and is staying at NPTC Group of Colleges to study an HND in Business. He said: “I loved my time at college, and it suited me better than comprehensive school.” Lecturer Tracy Thomas added that Haydn had been brilliant and thoroughly deserved his success.

Megan Watts achieved a Distinction in Applied Science and is progressing to Cardiff University to study Diagnostic Radiography. She plans to join the RAF in the future. Speaking about her studies, she said: “They were challenging but rewarding and required a great deal of focus.”

Isaac John achieved three A* grades in Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry. He is progressing to the University of Bristol to study Chemical Physics. Isaac said: “My lecturers were great.”

Bryce Bowden achieved a Distinction in Creative Media. He is considering progressing into Photography or Graphic Design and hopes to use the skills and knowledge he gained at college to further his career. Speaking about his experience, he said: “It was slightly stressful, but mostly fun.”

Logan Peck achieved three A* grades in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. A former pupil of Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School, he is progressing to Swansea University to study Physics. Logan said: “I really enjoyed college; my tutors were excellent, and I particularly enjoyed the way lessons were taught.”

Wendy Davies returned to education to pursue her passion for art after a career in nursing. Speaking about her experience, she said: “It was a culture shock returning to education, but I thoroughly enjoyed studying at college.”

Neve Blackmore achieved A*AA grades in French, English Language and Literature, and History, including an A*. She is progressing to the University of Bristol to study English and Modern Foreign Languages. Neve said: “I had a great time at college.”

Harrison Jones studied Civil Engineering and is progressing to a higher apprenticeship with Andrew Scott. A former pupil of Dŵr-y-Felin Comprehensive School, he said: “I really enjoyed college, and my lecturers helped me every step of the way.”

Lili Mandale achieved three A* grades in French, Biology and English Literature. A former pupil of Dŵr-y-Felin Comprehensive School, she plans to study English at University. Speaking about her experience, she said: “I loved my time at college.”

Callum Farrell studied Civil Engineering and achieved. A former pupil of Ysgol Bae Baglan, he is progressing to a higher apprenticeship with Edenstone. Speaking about his time at college, he said: “It was very different from school. I really enjoyed it, and my lecturers were great.”

Erin Farrell completed the Level 3 Uniformed Protective Services course and is progressing to study an HND in Public Services at NPTC Group of Colleges’ Llandarcy Academy of Sport. She hopes to pursue a career in the police and said: “College was different from school, and I enjoyed having more freedom.”

Kurtis Manley achieved an A* in Mathematics, an A in Further Mathematics, an A* in Computer Science and an A in Economics. He said: “I enjoyed college and my lecturers were excellent.”

Arwen Morgan achieved DDD in Business. A former pupil of Ysgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera Bro Dur, she achieved excellent results in her studies and is progressing to study Business at Bristol University.

Elle Cole achieved D*DD in Business. A former pupil of Llangatwg Community School, she is progressing to study Business at Bristol alongside Arwen.

Ava Proietti achieved A*, A* and A grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Music. She is progressing to Swansea University to study Mathematics.

Sarah Jones achieved three A* grades in Spanish, Psychology and Mathematics. A former pupil of Ysgol Cwm Brombil, she is progressing to the University of Cambridge to study Spanish and Italian. Speaking about her time at college, she said: “I’ve loved it! Staff have been supportive throughout, and the whole experience has been really good!”