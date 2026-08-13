BMet celebrates rising results and student success

Students across BMet are celebrating today (Thursday 13 August) as the college marks another successful results season, with strong performances across A Levels, T Levels and vocational qualifications.

After two years of hard work and commitment, students are celebrating the results that will help them take their next steps into university, apprenticeships, employment or further study.

At Sutton Coldfield College, A Level results continued their upward trajectory, with the overall pass rate increasing to 95% and high grades also rising.

Students achieved 12 A* grades across six subjects, including four in English Literature, three in Politics, two in Psychology and one each in English Language, Fine Art and Sociology.

There were also 100% pass rates across multiple subjects, including Drama, Economics, English Language, Film Studies, Fine Art, Geography, Media Studies and Religious Studies.

A number of subjects recorded particularly strong levels of high grades, including Film Studies at 57.9%, Media Studies at 53.6% and English Literature at 42.9%.

The celebrations extend across BMet’s technical and vocational provision, with T Level students achieving an impressive 98% pass rate, while the college’s vocational pass rate reached 92.6%.

The results demonstrate strong performance across the breadth of BMet’s academic, technical and vocational offer and reflect the hard work and determination of students alongside the commitment of teaching and support teams across the college.

For anyone whose results aren’t what they’d hoped for, BMet’s careers and guidance team is on hand to help students explore and plan their next steps.

Anna Jackson, Deputy Principal at BMet, said:

“Results day is always a special moment and today is about celebrating the achievements of our students across BMet.

“We are thrilled to see results continuing to move in the right direction, with some exceptional individual and subject performances across our A Level, T Level and vocational programmes.

“Behind every result is a student who has worked incredibly hard, supported by our dedicated teaching and support teams. Whether their next step is university, an apprenticeship, employment or continuing their studies with us, we are incredibly proud of what they have achieved and excited about what comes next.”

Here is what students celebrating today had to say:

Jacob, T Level Engineering Student:

“I got a merit overall and am very happy, as I achieved my predicted grade. I have had a good two years at college and have made friends for life! I have had an offer from BMW to be a Level 6 BMet apprentice and am looking forward to positively moving forward in my career journey.”

Katy Level 3 Diploma in Performing & Production Arts (Musical Theatre):

“I got a distinction and I am delighted as I was predicted to get a merit. I really pushed myself and am pleased that my hard work has paid off! I have loved college and have had a lot of support from staff. It is great place to meet friends also, who have similar interests. I am now planning to go to university to study Creative Writing and Musical Theatre.”

Damian, A Level Student:

“I achieved an A in English Language and Literature and Politics and a B in Economics. My results have positively surprised me and I am ecstatic! The teaching staff have been brilliant and have helped me reach my goals! My next step is to study Politics at Warwick University.”

BMet offers a broad range of academic, technical and vocational routes across Birmingham, giving students different pathways to achieve their ambitions and prepare for their future careers.