South Hampshire College Group Celebrates Highest-Ever Pass Rate for 16-18 Students on Level 3 Results Day

South Hampshire College Group is celebrating a record 97% pass rate for its 16-18 students across Level 3 and T Level qualifications on Results Day 2026.

The College Group, comprising Eastleigh College, Fareham College and Southampton College, has also seen a rise in T Level successes, with overall T Level pass rates increasing by 5% compared with last year.

Pete Joddrell, Deputy Chief Executive and Group Principal at South Hampshire College Group, said:

“Today is a fantastic day for our students and we are incredibly proud of everything they’ve achieved. This 97% pass rate reflects their consistent determination, hard work and resilience throughout the year, as well as the dedication of our staff.

“We are particularly pleased to see continued improvement in T Level pass rates and the sustained growth of this qualification, with more students completing T Levels than ever before. These technical qualifications provide students with the knowledge, practical skills and industry experience they need to progress into skilled employment, higher education or further training. Whether their next steps are progressing to university, starting an apprenticeship, moving into employment or continuing their studies with us, we wish them every success for the future.”

South Hampshire College Group continues to be at the forefront of T Level education in Hampshire, offering a growing range of these high-quality technical qualifications along with cutting-edge new Centres of Excellence that give students access to industry-standard learning environments.

Jamie Tutt has just completed his T Level qualification in Digital Production, Design and Development, in which he achieved a Distinction. He will now be progressing to full-time employment at South Hampshire College Group as a Data Analyst, marking a full-circle moment as he begins his career at the same organisation where he completed his studies.

Jamie said:

“The T level results day has been amazing. I ended up getting a Distinction grade which I didn’t expect but I am so happy about it.”

Ruby-Star Ball has achieved a Distinction in Level 3 Production Arts and is now preparing to launch her freelance career as a Sound Engineer.

Ruby commented:

“Studying Production Arts at college has given me hands-on experience in a real industry environment. My favourite part of the course has been ‘show nights’, where you get to see all your hard work come together. I loved the creativity, learning to solve challenges during live productions, and working as part of a team. This course has given me the confidence to start my career as a freelance sound engineer.”

Adam Powell has achieved a Distinction in his Level 3 Travel and Tourism qualification. He is now preparing to start a customer service apprenticeship with South Western Railway.

Adam said:

“The Travel & Tourism course has been amazing. The lecturers are incredible and my favourite part has been going on trips to locations such as Thorpe Park, London and airports. I also enjoyed the work placements, which gave me real experience and examples to talk about in future job interviews.”