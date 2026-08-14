“University isn’t the enemy”: South Devon students urged to look closer to home this Results Day

Young people in South Devon are being urged not to see university and technical education as an either/or choice as record numbers secure higher education places this week.

A record 262,820 UK 18-year-olds have been accepted into university or college, up 3% on last year, while UCAS is expecting record numbers to both secure places through Clearing and apply directly through Clearing.

But with UCAS saying the cost of living is applicants’ “number one concern”, University Centre South Devon (UCSD) says young people should consider whether they can combine degree-level study with technical and vocational skills closer to home.

The financial argument is significant. UCAS’s new 2026 student Budget Calculator estimates typical monthly living costs at £1,318 to £2,092 in Exeter and £1,127 to £1,639 in Plymouth.

Accommodation alone is estimated at £691 to £1,465 a month in Exeter and £500 to £1,012 in Plymouth.

Katherine Jones, Dean of University Centre South Devon, said:

“Technical education absolutely deserves the attention it is receiving, but in championing it we shouldn’t make the mistake of talking down university.

“University isn’t the enemy of technical education. Done well, higher education can be technical education – combining degree-level qualifications with practical skills, workplace experience and clear routes into employment.

“And university doesn’t have to mean moving away. When families are looking at the reality of accommodation and living costs, studying locally can completely change the financial calculation.

“For many young people, the choice isn’t simply between university and a technical route. You can have both, a degree-level qualification that is highly vocational and designed to prepare you for a career.”

UCSD, the higher education arm of South Devon College, offers degree-level study across vocational and technical areas including health and social care, engineering, computing and digital subjects, education, business and counselling.

Its message comes as UCAS chief executive Dr Jo Saxton has said financial pressures are influencing the choices young people make through Clearing, with some opting for providers closer to home where they can continue living locally or keep an existing part-time job.

With Clearing now under way, UCSD says students who are reconsidering their plans should look beyond the traditional assumption that getting a degree means leaving South Devon.

Katherine Jones added:

“My advice is to look beyond the labels. Ask what career you want, what qualification will help you get there, what practical experience you’ll gain and what studying will actually cost.

“Going away will be absolutely the right choice for many young people. But if the cost of moving away is making you question university altogether, don’t close that door before looking at what is available on your doorstep.

“Staying local doesn’t mean being less ambitious. It can mean gaining the higher-level qualification, technical skills and workplace experience you need while avoiding some of the additional costs that come with relocating.”