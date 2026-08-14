69% of UK’s Top 100 universities back Level 7 apprenticeships despite £214m government funding blow

Almost two-thirds of the UK’s leading universities will provide Level 7 apprenticeships this autumn despite government funding cuts that left employers facing an estimated £214 million increase in training costs.

The figures come just months after levy funding was withdrawn for most Level 7 apprentices aged over 21, leaving employers with a skills shortage headache in key areas such as engineering, digital, health and construction.

The research by the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC), the higher and degree apprenticeship voice for over 80 universities, reveals that 69% of the UK’s Top 100 universities will continue to offer Level 7 apprenticeships in September despite the cuts.

In a further boost to the skills agenda, there has been a 6% increase in top universities providing degree apprenticeships in the last two years, reflecting sustained employer and apprentice demand for both Level 6 and 7. Degree apprenticeship provision overall across sectors ranging from construction to law has also increased by 73% over the same period.

Within individual sectors, marketing has seen a 150% growth in degree apprenticeship programmes provided by the UK’s top universities since 2024, followed by construction, architecture and the built environment (+95%) and law (+67%).

In contrast, degree apprenticeship provision has declined 71% in agriculture, environment and animal care and 20% across transport and logistics. It partly reveals that universities are reshaping their apprenticeship offer in response to changing employer demand, economic priorities and government reforms.

The following list identifies which sectors have seen the most growth in degree apprenticeships across the UK’s Top 100 universities over the last two years:

Marketing: +150% Construction and architecture: +95% Law: +67% Finance and accounting: +57% Health and science: +54% Care services: +35% Digital and IT: +31% Catering and hospitality: +25% Creative and design: +17% Engineering: +12% Protective services: +11% Education, teaching and childcare: +0% Business administration: -6% Transport and logistics: -20% Agriculture, environmental and animal care: -71%

Across all sectors, 55% of the degree apprenticeships available at the UK’s Top 100 universities this autumn will be available at Level 6, whilst 45% can be completed at Level 7.

Dr Mandy Crawford-Lee, chief executive of UVAC, said:

“Although these findings provide no comfort to both the thousands of employers or apprentices aged 22 and older who were greatly impacted by the government funding cuts earlier this year, it’s clear from our research that the UK’s top universities continue to back Level 7 apprenticeships in large numbers.

“What’s particularly encouraging is that universities aren’t simply maintaining provision, they’re evolving it. Degree apprenticeship growth in sector areas such as law, construction and digital demonstrates their commitment to helping tackle where the UK’s biggest workforce challenges exist, and where higher-level skills can have the greatest economic impact.

“Demand for Level 7 apprenticeships amongst young people has never been higher. Our focus is now on helping universities ensure their provision across more regions, sectors and apprentices from underserved communities so that social mobility is not compromised.

“Degree apprenticeships remain the cornerstone to a successful economy and our latest findings are certainly a significant step in the right direction.”