Buckinghamshire College Group Celebrates Exceptional Level 3 Results Above National Benchmarks 

Buckinghamshire College Group is celebrating another year of outstanding achievement after students secured excellent Level 3 results, outperforming national benchmarks and progressing to leading universities, higher apprenticeships and skilled employment.

The results highlight the success of the College’s ambitious and career-focused curriculum, with achievement rates exceeding national benchmarks in most subject areas and students excelling across technical, vocational and creative programmes.

Alongside their academic and technical success, students are now preparing for the next stage of their journey. Of those who have accepted a university offer, an impressive 98% have secured a place at their first-choice institution, while many others are progressing into higher apprenticeships, specialist training opportunities and employment in key industries.

Particularly strong performances were recorded in subjects closely aligned to regional and national skills priorities. Electrical Installation students achieved a pass rate 20 percentage points above the national average, while Art & Design students continued the College’s tradition of excellence with an exceptional 99% pass rate. Counselling and Access to Higher Education programmes both achieved 100% pass rates, helping students progress into university study and professional careers.

The College also celebrated remarkable success in Education & Early Years, where every student passed and 85% achieved high grades. Health T Level students achieved a 100% pass rate, reflecting the strength of the College’s employer-led curriculum and extensive industry placement opportunities, which give learners valuable real-world experience alongside their studies.

Hannah James, Vice Principal Curriculum & Quality at Buckinghamshire College Group, praised both students and staff for their hard work and dedication:

“These results reflect the ambition of our students, the expertise of our staff and the strength of our technical and vocational curriculum. Achievement, retention and pass rates are above national benchmarks, with strong high-grade performance in many areas.

“Most importantly, our students are progressing successfully to their chosen futures, with 98% of university applicants securing places at their first-choice institution, while others move into apprenticeships and skilled employment in key growth sectors.”

The results further strengthen Buckinghamshire College Group’s reputation as a leading provider of technical, vocational and professional education across the region. Through close collaboration with employers, universities and industry partners, the College equips students with the qualifications, skills and practical experience needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive job market.

As students prepare to take their next steps, whether in higher education, apprenticeships or employment, the results demonstrate the positive impact of a curriculum designed to meet the needs of both learners and industry. From healthcare and education to construction, engineering, digital, media and the creative industries, Buckinghamshire College Group students are leaving ready to make a meaningful contribution to their communities, the economy and the workforce of the future.