College steps up NHS support as healthcare identified as skills priority

A regional college is strengthening its work with the NHS to help address one of Hertfordshire’s biggest workforce challenges after a new county skills report identified healthcare as the region’s most pressing recruitment priority.

The updated Hertfordshire Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) highlights a significant shortage of health and social care professionals across the county, revealing that the sector employs around 28,500 fewer people than would be expected when compared with the national average. It also warns that NHS Trust vacancy rates remain above 10 per cent in some clinical areas, creating ongoing pressures across health services.

West Herts College Group, with campuses in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and Luton, has worked alongside West Herts NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust and other healthcare providers to develop training that responds directly to employer needs, helping to create clear routes into careers across the NHS and wider health sector.

One example is the NHS Career Gateway programme, developed jointly by the Trust and the College to better prepare new starters for frontline healthcare roles. Through the programme, new recruits spent their first six weeks in paid employment undertaking practical training in the College’s industry-standard Training Ward before moving into clinical settings.

The initiative was designed to improve confidence, build essential skills and help reduce early staff turnover by giving new employees greater support before they joined frontline teams.

The College’s work has now been recognised within the county’s skills strategy, which identifies West Herts College as a key delivery partner alongside West Herts NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust in expanding innovative workforce initiatives, including salaried routes into healthcare careers.

Gill Worgan CBE, Principal and CEO of West Herts College Group, said:

“The NHS is one of our region’s largest employers, but it also faces some of its greatest workforce challenges. Colleges have a vital role to play in helping address those challenges by working directly with employers to develop the skilled, compassionate workforce they need.

“Our partnership with West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust shows what’s possible when employers and education providers work together. By listening to the challenges they face and designing training around those needs, we’ve been able to create programmes that better prepare people for careers in healthcare while supporting the NHS to develop and retain its workforce.

“It’s encouraging to see the Local Skills Improvement Plan recognise both the scale of the challenge and the importance of collaboration in delivering long-term solutions.”

The College already works closely with healthcare partners to ensure students and new NHS recruits gain the knowledge, skills and practical experience employers need. Its investment in industry-standard facilities, including its Patient Care Training Centre, allows learners to develop clinical skills in realistic healthcare environments while working alongside NHS professionals to understand modern practice.

Alex Paice, associate director of people at West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said:

“We have developed a highly collaborative relationship with our local college, built on shared goals and a commitment to supporting learning and development. They are always willing to work with us to find the best solutions for our workforce and are equally passionate about creating opportunities that benefit the wider community.”

The College also plays a leading role in wider regional workforce development, working with employers to design courses, upskill existing staff and respond to emerging workforce needs across the health and care sector.

The LSIP concludes that closer collaboration between education providers, employers and public sector organisations will be essential if Hertfordshire is to meet growing demand for healthcare professionals over the coming years.