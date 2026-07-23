Young artists showcase talent at UK exhibition for National Saturday Club members  

Talented young people from across Derby have showcased their creativity at a national exhibition in London.

Members of the University of Derby’s National Saturday Club programme travelled to the Embankment Galleries at Somerset House, where their artwork was displayed alongside pieces created by more than 2,000 young people from across the UK.

The exhibition formed part of the National Saturday Club’s annual Summer Show, celebrating the achievements of young people and marking the end of this year’s club programme.

There was also a special graduation ceremony for National Saturday Club members, which was witnessed by family and friends that the University of Derby had taken to London to accompany the young people.

The University of Derby’s National Saturday Club is part of a nationwide network for 13 to 16-year-olds, offering free weekly sessions for young people with an interest in creativity and the arts.

Throughout the year, members have explored a wide range of artistic disciplines, worked alongside professional artists and creative organisations, and experienced the region’s vibrant cultural sector.

The club’s exciting programme has taken members beyond the classroom, giving them opportunities to learn through hands-on experiences across Derbyshire, with support from partners.

A visit to Chatsworth House saw members explore the historic gardens before experimenting with cyanotype printing, using one of the earliest photographic processes to create striking blue-and-white botanical prints inspired by their surroundings.

Working alongside the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust at Allestree Park, members took part in conservation activities, learning about biodiversity, habitat management and the important relationship between nature and creativity.

Music, performance and the arts were also explored during visits to Baby People, where members professionally recorded their own original song in a recording studio, as well as Artcore, and Derby Theatre.

Members also welcomed typography artist Alice Tosey for a specialist masterclass, where members explored the creative possibilities of lettering.

Chloe Donegan, National Saturday Club manager for the University of Derby, said:

“Watching our National Saturday Club members grow in confidence over the past year has been incredibly rewarding.

“They have embraced every opportunity, whether creating artwork, recording music, exploring nature, learning from professional artists or experiencing live theatre for the first time.

“Seeing their work showcased at Somerset House is a fitting celebration of everything they have achieved, and we are proud to support young people as they discover their creativity and realise their potential.

“For many, it was the first time their creative work had been displayed in a nationally recognised exhibition and we’re proud to have given them the opportunity to experience that.”

The National Saturday Club is one of the University’s civic flagship programmes and forms part of its public engagement strategy.

It is part of its commitment to widening participation and ensuring young people have access to high-quality creative opportunities regardless of background.

Professor (Dr) Rhiannon Jones, Professor – Civic Practice and Head of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby, said:

“The National Saturday Club creates opportunities for young people that extend far beyond learning creative skills.

“It also demonstrates a commitment to supporting its local community, widening access to higher education, and nurturing future talent.”

The National Saturday Club is currently recruiting a new manager to plan and develop the scheme for 2027, and to oversee the day-to-day management of the club and its members.