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Wiltshire College HE courses prepare students for the digital careers of tomorrow

Wiltshire College & University Centre July 23, 2026
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Wiltshire College HE courses prepare students for the digital careers of tomorrow

Wiltshire College & University Centre is helping to address the growing demand for digital skills with a range of Higher Education courses designed to prepare students for careers in some of the UK’s fastest-growing industries.

Applications are now open for the College’s 2027 Higher Education courses in computing and cyber security, alongside its new Esports programme based at Tech Trowbridge.

The courses have been developed in response to increasing employer demand for digital skills across Wiltshire and beyond, with cyber security identified as a key growth area by government and industry.

Students studying computing and cyber security will develop the technical knowledge needed to protect organisations from emerging digital threats, while Esports students will gain skills in event management, marketing, content creation and broadcasting.

The esports programme will be delivered from the College’s dedicated esports arena at Tech Trowbridge, developed in response to local skills gaps.

Nicola Dew, Quality Manager for Higher Education and Compliance at Wiltshire College & University Centre, said:

“Digital skills are increasingly important across every industry, creating exciting opportunities for students looking to build future-focused careers.

“Our courses have been designed to give students practical experience alongside the knowledge employers are looking for, helping them develop the confidence and skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing digital world.

“By studying locally, students can access specialist facilities, build valuable industry connections and gain the skills needed for the careers of the future.”

Prospective students interested in cyber security and esports can speak directly with programme leaders during the College’s free HE virtual open event on Wednesday 2 December.

The 30-minute virtual open event includes an introduction to Higher Education at the College, followed by subject-specific breakout rooms where attendees can meet programme leaders and ask questions about courses, student finance and career opportunities.

Published in: Education News | FE News
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Wiltshire College & University Centre

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