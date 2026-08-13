London Design & Engineering UTC technical results show Burnham’s education vision already in action

There was more than the usual Results Day anticipation at London Design & Engineering UTC this morning, as representatives from the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, the Royal Academy of Engineering and Enginuity joined learners opening results that would confirm their next steps into degree apprenticeships, university and skilled careers.

They were there as LDE UTC recorded its strongest technical and A Level outcomes to date, including a 100% pass rate across T Levels and degree apprenticeship destinations with Rolls-Royce, Disney, Costain and other leading employers.

Every T Level learner achieved a pass. More than 90% of learners on the Mechatronics T Level secured a Merit or Distinction, while the first cohort on the college’s new Craft and Design T Level achieved a 100% pass rate, with 40% awarded a Distinction.

In Aviation, every learner achieved at least one Distinction in their final grade and half secured the maximum triple Distinction Star. The Engineering technical diploma also recorded a 100% pass rate, with more than three-quarters of learners achieving D*D or above.

Academic achievement was equally strong. LDE UTC recorded a 99% A Level pass rate, with more than half of grades awarded at A*–B and almost a quarter at A* or A.

Representatives from the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, the Royal Academy of Engineering and Enginuity were on campus to see the results first-hand and speak to learners about their experiences and next steps.

Sarah and Mark from the Gatsby Charitable Foundation said:

“Gatsby is delighted to have spent this morning with LDE UTC. Congratulations to all the students collecting their results today. Their success reflects their hard work and the dedication of the teachers, staff, parents, carers and employers who have supported them throughout their studies. “We were particularly excited to hear about the range of destinations students are progressing to, and it is positive to see such a strong focus on technical education.”

Stylli from the Royal Academy of Engineering also welcomed the results after meeting engineering learners and hearing about their experience of T Levels:

“It was a great opportunity to be at LDE UTC today and see so many young people doing so well in engineering. It was particularly encouraging to hear about their positive experiences of T Levels and to see them moving on to bigger opportunities.”

For LDE UTC, those destinations are an important measure of what the results mean in practice.

Leia, who achieved three A Levels alongside a Double Distinction Star technical qualification, will join Rolls-Royce on a degree apprenticeship.

Alex, who achieved three B grades at A Level, will begin a degree apprenticeship with Disney.

Megan, who achieved incredible grades at A Level is choosing between degree-apprenticeship opportunities with Dyson and Leonardo.

Saium achieved a Distinction in T Level Mechatronics and will progress to a degree apprenticeship with Costain, one of LDE UTC’s sponsors, while Anas, who also achieved a Distinction in T Level Mechatronics, will begin a degree apprenticeship with MCS.

They are among many more LDE UTC learners progressing to degree apprenticeships, universities or skilled jobs this year.

Technical education in action

The results come just weeks after Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s 27 July announcement of new technical pathways from the age of 14. The Government’s proposals would allow young people to combine core academic subjects with technical education, work experience and meaningful contact with employers, placing technical routes on an equal footing with academic study.

LDE UTC has been developing that model for more than a decade. Through IndEX, the Industry and Educators Exchange, employers contribute to the curriculum, set live projects and help learners gain workplace experience and develop professional behaviours from the age of 13.

Geoffrey Fowler, CEO and Principal of LDE UTC, said:

“Technical education can be every bit as rigorous and ambitious as academic study, but its real power comes from connecting learning directly to careers. “I often say that every young person should leave education with two golden tickets. The first is academic success, because qualifications open doors. The second is real-world experience, because it gives young people the confidence, professional behaviours and practical understanding to thrive once those doors have opened. “The certificate is not the destination. The destination is the young person’s future.”

Earlier this year, LDE UTC was inspected under Ofsted’s new report-card framework and received five Exceptional and two Strong Standard grades. On the basis of Ofsted’s published grades, this gives LDE UTC the strongest inspection profile of any technical school in the country.

Caroline Kennet, LDE UTC Director from Costain, said: