CAVC celebrates another record year of learner success on A Level and Level 3 Results Day

Cardiff and Vale College is celebrating another record year of success with more students than ever before achieving their AS and A Level, BTEC and other Level 3 qualifications.

As a popular destination for A Levels, CAVC offers a wide range of 40 subjects. This year subjects from Craft, Photography, Business Studies, Computing, Drama, Digital Technology, English, French, through to Further Mathematics, Government and Politics, Media and Sociology saw 100% pass rates.

The College also celebrated the achievements of learners taking a wide variety of other Level 3 qualifications, such as BTECs, either as standalone qualifications or alongside A Levels, in subjects ranging from Journalism to Applied Science, Fashion to Sport. Many of these Level 3 courses enable learners to study up to the equivalent of 3 A Levels in a subject they’re passionate about, enabling progression to university, apprenticeships and more.

And it was a record year for university applications from Cardiff and Vale College learners. Over the last two years more than 1,000 learners in total have progressed to university straight from the College. This year, more than ever have applied to university, with around 750 learners applying and an impressive 34% of those receiving offers receiving firm conditional offers from Oxbridge and Russell Group universities.

Many learners also choose alternative progression routes to apprenticeships, higher apprenticeships and other such employment opportunities. industries, with employers ranging from the BBC to Bentley.

CAVC Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“Celebrating our learners on A Levels and Level 3 Results Day is always one of the highlights of the year as these young people embark upon the next chapter of their lives. Congratulations to everyone!

“We are all extremely proud of all of our learners who are picking up their results today. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work over the last two years, and to the College colleagues who have worked so incredibly hard to support their learners to achieve these outcomes. It is fantastic to see so many take these results, and the wider skills and experiences they have gained during their time at CAVC, and stand out from the crowd and progress on to leading universities and fantastic alternative progression routes including higher apprenticeships.”

One learner who has already stood out from the crowd is Daniel James, who achieved two Distinction Stars and a Distinction in BTEC Computing. Daniel, who is progressing to the University of Leeds to study Computer Science, has already proved himself to be one of the best young people in their field, winning a gold medal in the WorldSkills UK Finals, 2025.

“I’m chuffed with my results because it’s been a lot of hard work,” Daniel said. “Doing the BTEC and competing in WorldSkills was a lot so it’s nice to have this result after all that hard work.

“My time in College has been great; it’s been really good that the course has had practical and theory elements. And with WorldSkills as well it’s been amazing.”

Last year, Daniel made it to the WorldSkills UK Finals, competing against the best of the best and winning gold in Network Infrastructure Technician. CAVC is a firm believer in supporting skills competitions such as WorldSkills for the extra experience and opportunities they offer to its learners.

“Winning a gold medal was great, not just for the experience and to see how I did but also the way it helped me with my practical skills,” Daniel said. “I enjoyed every step of the way.

“The College and WorldSkills have definitely helped me to be more ambitious in my choice of universities, and it has helped get in to some of those places and it will also help me in the future. The tutors at the College have been really supportive and without them I wouldn’t have had the WorldSkills experience which has really helped me to grow in so many different ways.”

Gwen Barry achieved grades of A* in Politics, an A in Economics and a B in Maths and is progressing to Bristol University to study Economics.

“I’m very happy with my results,” Gwen said. “I was a bit worried but now I’m relieved.

“I really enjoyed my time at CAVC – I’m very glad I came here. The teachers were amazing and the people were amazing and the facilities were also really, really good. My Economics teacher was really good and really helpful, especially with digital topics. The College has definitely helped my achieve my ambitions.”

Jenna O’Sullivan received four A grades in Maths, Biology, Physics and EPQ. Offered by CAVC;s Scholars Programme, the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) is a recognised qualification to prepare learners for university study.

“I’m really happy with my results – I thought I was going to get lower grades,” Jenna said. “I’m going to the University of Liverpool to study Astrophysics.

“My time at College has been good. It was nice having people from lots of different backgrounds and I enjoyed that diversity. It’s definitely helped my with my ambitions.”

Niran Abhilash achieved two Distinction Stars and a B in Level 3 Law, Criminology and Psychology and is progressing to Durham University to study Criminology.

“I feel great,” Niran said. “I’m going to a good university and a good college as well.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at CAVC. It was between this and another college but I’ve really liked it here – these must have been the best teachers I’ve ever seen. I was helped with everything like sitting past papers; they did everything they could to get us to pass.

“I really liked the way that everyone treated each other respectfully. The people here from the teachers to the students treated each other with respect. It’s 100% helped me to get my place – it’s because of the way I was treated here and the way my friends helped me that I’ve got where I am now.”

Maher Alrais achieved As in Chemistry and Physics and Bs in Maths and Biology, and is progressing to Cardiff University to study Medicine.

“It’s amazing, really,” Maher said. “The results were different to what I was expecting but I got them and I’m incredibly happy.

“I enjoyed it here at CAVC. What I enjoyed the most was the Students’ Union with all the game consoles and chess and other games – the teachers were great too as they made difficult courses fun.

“Through the Scholars Programme I was also able to go to trips to universities like Oxford and learn about their history and I enjoyed that a lot. I also took part in the Chemistry and Physics Olympiad.

“The College has helped me a lot, helping me get shadow working and work experience, and helping with UCAS.”

Harriet Gilmore achieved A*s in Law, Sociology and Physics and an A in EPQ. She is progressing to Bristol University to study Law.

“I wasn’t expecting these grades,” Harriet said. “I would have been happy with one A*, but coming out with three is very exciting.

“The A Levels were challenging, but in the end coming out with these results mean it was worth it. I was introduced to Law here at the College. It was completely new and very different to school and I think that’s why I enjoyed it so much.”

Harriet also took advantage of the CAVC Scholars Programme.

“The Scholars Programme was hard but I did enjoy my EPQ and I had a lot of freedom,” she said. “It was exciting to have something alongside my A Levels.”

Niamh Davies achieved two A*s and an A in her Level 3 Health and Social course, and a B in the Welsh Bacc, and is progressing to the University and South Wales to study Adult Nursing.

“I’ve loved it so much here at CAVC,” Niamh said. “When I chose my college it was between two, but overall I was much more impressed with CAVC. It’s so modern, and the facilities and location are great.

“I was a big fan of all the clubs and all the stuff going on – I even set up one of my own. I loved the library as well and I spent a lot of my time there. I’m with the St John’s Ambulance and I was able to organise a First Aid session with the Medical Club.

“And the support I received was excellent – I have autism so that can be an issue in such a busy place, but there’s a quiet room you can go to when events are taking place and I also had counselling and support with exams.”

“This College has definitely helped me achieve my ambitions. It’s nice that they relieve believed in me and in the past that has not always happened.”

Owen Williams achieved As in Chemistry, Biology and Maths.

“I’m moving to Australia and I’m looking to do a Science degree over there,” Owen said. “I’m happy with my grades, especially with Chemistry. All three papers were really tough so I was surprised to get an A in literally everything!

“I enjoyed my time here – I made a lot of friends and I liked the independence that the College gives you, being able to walk in and out in between my studies. My teachers were great, it was good that my Maths teacher put on extra revision sessions for us which really helped.

“My results are going to help me achieve my ambitions and the College helped me achieve my results.”

Libby Cullen achieved an A8 in Sociology, As in Religion and Welsh Bacc and a B in Physics, and is progressing to Cardiff Metropolitan University to study Social Work.

“I feel really good and really happy,” Libby said. “I got A, B, C last year so I was happy to maintain that.

“It’s been really good here at CAVC. I really liked it and I was glad I left my sixth form. They didn’t have my subjects in school so I decided to come to College – I was scared at first but I’m glad I did. It’s definitely helped me achieve my ambitions.”