Students raise the bar again with exceptional A Level and BTEC results at North Wales college

STUDENTS are toasting an “exceptional” set of A Level and BTEC results, capping off a year that’s seen Coleg Cambria go from strength to strength.



Chief Executive Yana Williams and Principal Sue Price today (Thursday) congratulated learners at the college’s sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop and Llysfasi, as they collected grades that will carry them into university, apprenticeships, and jobs across the region and beyond.



“This has been another outstanding year at Coleg Cambria,” said Ms Williams.

“Our learners have worked hard, supported one another, and taken every opportunity to succeed. These results reflect their effort and passion for learning.”



She added: “Whether that’s top grades, a university place, an apprenticeship or moving straight into work, every student here has something to be proud of. They’ve raised the bar again, and we’re proud to celebrate with them.”



For many students, today marks the culmination of years of dedication and self-belief, qualities that don’t show up on a results slip but make all the difference on the day.

Staff across the college’s campuses were on hand this morning to share in the moment, with plenty of smiles and a fair few emotional moments among the celebrations.



The results come at a time of continued investment across Cambria’s campuses. Following the completion of the £14million Nant health, wellbeing and education complex at Yale in Wrexham, the college has since opened the £10million Hwb Arloesi at Llysfasi, a carbon-neutral innovation centre for land-based and agricultural learners, with a 50-bedroom student accommodation block currently under construction.

At Yale, learners have also welcomed a new Student Union hub – with Cambria having been named Further Education (FE) College Union of the Year at the prestigious NUS Cymru Awards – giving them a dedicated space for clubs, societies, financial guidance and wellbeing support.



Principal Sue Price said this year’s results reflect the effort of students, staff, carers and families, cementing Cambria’s place at the “heart of the community”.



“Our students deserve enormous credit for what they’ve achieved,” she said.

“Their hard work and determination to do well have been inspiring, and these results show exactly what that effort has produced.”



Mrs Price added: “From day one, our staff have guided and challenged students to reach their potential. I want to thank families too, for their support and belief in their children’s futures. None of this happens without that backing at home.”



Cambria is now gearing up to welcome its next cohort of learners this September, with new courses and continued investment across all its sites.



“We’re excited to build on this momentum,” said Ms Williams.

“With strong facilities, a broad curriculum and a supportive environment, Coleg Cambria is ready for the next generation.”