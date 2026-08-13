Inspire Education Group Celebrate Results Day Success

Inspire Education Group (IEG) is celebrating a year of exceptional student success, with 1 in 2 students studying A Levels and T Levels achieving high grades, A*–B at A Level or Distinction to Merit in T Levels. Meanwhile, T Level qualifications saw remarkable success, with a 100% pass rate across key subject areas, reinforcing IEG’s commitment to delivering high-quality academic and technical education.

Among the successful students receiving their A Level results today is Troy Owusu-Addae, who achieved A*AAA in Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). He said, “I’m absolutely over the moon with my results; it couldn’t have gone better! Stamford Sixth really helped me build my independence. Having dedicated study periods gave me the time and space to focus on my revision, which really supported me in achieving the grades I did. I’m so excited for what comes next.”

Many students flourish in the flexibility of the College learning environment. Elise Dennett, who was delighted with her AAB in Maths, Geography and Psychology, said,

“I really enjoyed the freedom and flexibility Stamford Sixth gave me. I’m so pleased with my results and excited to take the next step, studying Psychology BSc at the University of Sheffield.”

Students who have studied diploma and T Level courses at Peterborough and Stamford Colleges also collected their results. Equivalent in value to A Levels, these qualifications are accepted by 95% of universities, giving our students an excellent start to their future careers.

Level 3 Graphic Design student Emily Fuzzard, who secured maximum grades with D*D*D*. “From exploring diverse physical media and art styles to completing live client briefs, this course gives you an authentic look at working in the art world. Having student mentors teach life skills alongside dedicated tutor support helped me overcome my initial nervousness and grow into a confident creative. Presenting my work to family and industry visitors at the End of Year Show was an unforgettable highlight. The skills, portfolio, and confidence I developed here paved the way for my progression to Norwich University of the Arts for Graphic Design.”

T Level Digital Production and Design student Ronan Barrell is stepping directly into an AI Engineering Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship with his T Level placement employer Projekt Rising after achieving a Distinction.

“I honestly wouldn’t have secured this job without my work placement,” Ronan explained. “All of my core skills, from understanding client needs and writing code to communicating with the team, came directly through that real-world experience.” Ronan also praised the industry-led teaching at college: “The staff were completely supportive of getting us workplace-ready. Having a lecturer like Matt, who brings actual industry experience, made it so easy to ask technical questions and prepare for what comes next.”

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, said:

“A huge congratulations to every student at IEG and Peterborough College receiving their results today. Your hard work, commitment and determination have brought you to this moment, and whatever your results, you should feel proud of all that you have achieved.”

“I also want to recognise the teachers, support staff and families who have encouraged students along the way. Whether you are going on to university, an apprenticeship, further training, or employment, I wish you every success for the future. Peterborough is proud of you, and I look forward to seeing all that you go on to accomplish.”

Sarah Young, IEG’s Chief Learning Officer, said:

“Today is a celebration of the hard work, resilience, and determination shown by every one of our students. Their results reflect not only their academic achievements, but the unwavering commitment and perseverance they have demonstrated throughout their journey. Results Day is always a reminder of the life-changing impact that education can have. Congratulations to all of our students—we are immensely proud of everything they have accomplished and are excited for them as they take their next steps and looking forward to seeing all that they will achieve in the future.”