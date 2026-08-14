Bradford College T Level Students Celebrate Top Results

Bradford College’s T Level students had plenty to celebrate, after achieving an outstanding 96% pass rate (3.4% above the national pass rate).



The College’s T Levels in Early Years and Health also achieved a 100% pass rate, with 88% of Early Years students receiving a Merit or Distinction overall.



To mark the success, students, families, lecturers and employers came together for a special Results Day breakfast at The Grove training restaurant. The event recognised the dedication of this year’s T Level finishers and commended the hard work of staff and college partners.

T Levels are a two-year qualification for 16-19-year-olds designed with employers. Each T Level is equivalent to 3 A Levels and includes a 45-day work placement – giving young people the edge when they move into the workplace or on to university.

This year’s celebrations also brought together employer partners, including construction specialists Morgan Sindall, that have helped shape students’ training and provided hands-on industry placements throughout their T Level journey.



Thousands of students across the country received results for A Levels, AS Levels, and Level 3 Vocational Technical Qualifications (VTQs) such as BTECs.

One young person receiving their results was Umaiyah Waheed, a Bradford College T Level student in Design and Development for Engineering and Manufacturing. Umaiyah said:

“I chose to do a T Level as I knew it would open up many opportunities. My experience at Bradford College has been amazing – I love the people and environment – so much so, I am coming back to do an HNC in Manufacturing Engineering!”

A fellow Business Administration and Management T Level student, Anita Olije, said she had enjoyed her T Level course because she had the opportunity to visit different businesses, which “helped me to know how they operate, and my placement at HMRC was amazing.”

Ollie Calvert, a T Level in Design and Development for Engineering and Manufacturing student, said:

“My T Level course and placement were really good with lots of experiences and trips. The most rewarding part for me was learning real workshop skills on my placement. I am going to university, and my high grade means I don’t have to do a foundation year.”

Liz Leek, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Bradford College, added:

“We are so proud of the achievements of our T Level students. Going from a standing start in a new qualification is never easy, but to go so quickly to the super results that these students have achieved – and all the effort that they’ve put in and our staff have put in to making these qualifications absolutely gold standard – should be celebrated at every possible chance. I wish these students the very best. They are now fully equipped for a really successful future.”

Bradford College teaches a range of Level 3 qualifications to 16–18-year-olds, including diplomas, extended diplomas, and BTECs, making Bradford College one of the largest Level 3 providers in the region.

Becky Walsh, the T Level Industry Placement Lead at Bradford College, said:

“I am incredibly proud of all the students who have passed their T Level courses. T Level Results Day is always a special occasion and a chance to celebrate their achievements. It’s fantastic to see them receive their results and move on to the next stage of their journey. Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their industry placements have helped them develop valuable skills and prepare for future success.”