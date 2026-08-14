New City College students celebrate outstanding A Level results and exciting next steps

New City College students celebrated their A Level results, with 100% pass rates achieved in a wide range New City College students celebrated their A Level results, with 100% pass rates achieved in a wide range of subjects and many students securing places at their dream universities.

With more than 2,228 A Level entries this year, students across New City College’s sixth form campuses have achieved some excellent individual results, alongside 100% passes in subjects including:

Havering Sixth Form: Geology, Art and Design, Dance, Drama and Theatre, Film Studies, Further Mathematics, Music Technology, Philosophy, Spanish

Hackney Sixth Form: English Literature, Art and Design, Film Studies, History

Attlee A Level Academy: English Literature, Law, Media Studies, Religious Studies

The results mark the culmination of two years of hard work and determination for students, many of whom have secured places at their dream universities, while others are moving into apprenticeships or have already confirmed full-time jobs.

In Level 3 Vocational course success, a total of 74 individual courses achieved a 100% pass rate across all NCC campuses and there was also a 100% pass rate in Construction and Engineering T Levels.

Among the A Level high achievers is Benjamin-Cagin Arik who will be progressing to Cambridge University after achieving a fantastic A*A*B in English Literature, Religious Studies and Psychology at New City College Attlee A Level Academy.

At Cambridge he will be studying English and eventually wants to work in academia as a professor in English.

Benjamin said:

“People from East London backgrounds like mine are often under-represented, but New City College provided me with incredible support and a genuinely positive experience. The teachers were amazing at every level and did everything they could to help me excel and prepare me for success. I am extremely grateful for everything I found at New City College.”

Another successful student, Kristiana Vaklinska, achieved an impressive AAAC in Product Design, Graphics and Advertising, EPQ and Media Studies. She will now go on to study Landscape Architecture at the University of Greenwich.

Kristiana said:

“The teachers were so helpful and the creative resources were amazing. College is a place where you can express yourself more and everyone is so friendly. I loved my time here.”

Top student Naima Zaman Moni achieved AAA in English Literature, History and Politics.

She said:

“I’m so excited to be going to Queen Mary University to study Law and start the next chapter of my journey.”

Jaden Berry also achieved an excellent set of results, gaining A*BB in Maths, Physics and Economics. Jaden will now take the next step towards his ambition of becoming an engineer by studying Mechanical Engineering at Queen Mary University of London.

He said:

“I’m really happy with my results. I worked hard for the grades and am so pleased I got into Queen Mary to do Mechanical Engineering, which is my passion. New City College was so good for me! I met loads of nice people who all worked hard and the teachers were brilliant.”

Colleen Marshall, Principal with responsibility for A Levels at New City College, said:

“I am beyond proud of NCC’s Class of 2026. As a staff team we have been incredibly impressed by our students’ passion and determination throughout their courses and exams.

“On top of this, they have been the most delightful cohort to teach and support. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff for their dedication in supporting every individual learner. I have every confidence that this year’s leavers will enjoy success in whatever they do next. Congratulations to them all!”

The College is delighted with the achievements of its vocational students, who collectively completed 4,218 Level 3 qualifications this year, including BTECs and other technical and professional qualifications.

The results highlight the breadth of opportunities available at New City College, with students now progressing into higher education, apprenticeships, employment and further training as they take their next steps towards their chosen careers.