Craven College Celebrates Outstanding Results

Craven College is delighted with the performance of their students as Level 3 results came in with the overall pass rate for 16–18-year-olds an amazing 97.6% which is 3.1% above the national average and a 1.4% increase on last year. Overall, our pass rate was 97.4%, again 3.1% above the national average.

Staff and students at Craven College came together to celebrate success at a Results Day breakfast. The event gave students the chance to open their results, celebrate with their friends and tutors and plan their next steps!

This year we celebrate an incredible set of results with over 30 different courses achieving an amazing 100% pass rate.

For the fourth-year running, ALL our Art & Design students have achieved 100% pass rate, which is an outstanding achievement.

Jay Hawthornthwaite received an outstanding Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction and is heading into the police force.

Jay said,

“Craven College has been amazing. The Public Services course was brilliant, really hands on and active and everything we studied was really useful”.

Gabriella Bolton, who obtained a fabulous Distinction, Merit, Merit in Health & Social Care added,

“This course has massively increased my confidence both academically and personally. I’m ready for my next steps but I’m really sad to be leaving Craven College. Gabriella is heading off to The University of Manchester to study Mental Health Nursing.

Sarah Fatimah achieved a fantastic Distinction, Distinction, Distinction, in Applied Science and is taking up her place at Sheffield Hallam University to study Biomedical Science.

Sarah said,

“I have enjoyed everything about the course but the practical side especially was really good and gave me everything I needed. I have loved Craven College!”

Anita Lall, Principal and CEO of Craven College said,

“It was great to see so many students on campus to share their successes with their tutors and classmates before they take their next steps. The results today show how well we provide our students with the skills, knowledge and experience needed for the next part of their journey whether that’s onto Higher Education, higher-level apprenticeships, or into the world of work.

“Our excellent performance in our recent Ofsted inspection shows once again why Craven College remains a great alternative for post-GCSE education with the breadth of academic, vocational and apprenticeship courses we offer.

“Huge congratulations to all our students who are collecting their Level 3 results today. Their commitment to their studies, resilience and dedication have really paid off.

“We are so proud of all our students and wish them all the best for the future.”