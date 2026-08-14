Tom builds foundations for bright future in civil engineering

A TALENTED St Asaph student who “flourished academically and as a person” after making the move to Coleg Cambria is preparing for a future in civil engineering.

Tom Groves achieved A Level A grades in Maths and Physics, an A in the Welsh Baccalaureate and a C in Economics following two successful years at Deeside Sixth Form Centre.

The former Myddelton College pupil is now deciding between the universities of Manchester and Liverpool, where he plans to study Civil Engineering before pursuing a career in the sector.

For mum Leanne, his achievements are particularly rewarding given she initially had reservations about Tom moving to a much larger college environment.

“I was apprehensive about him coming to such a big college, but he loved it from day one,” she said.

“It was the right move; he has flourished academically and as a person. He is so focused and driven to get where he wants to be, and I am incredibly proud. He has come so far in just two years.”

Tom, who also plays cricket for St Asaph men’s cricket club, said collecting his results brought a mixture of happiness and relief.

“I’m so happy and really looking forward to what comes next,” he said.

“There was a lot of anticipation leading up to the day, so it was a mixture of happiness and relief when I received the results.

“I’ve loved my time at Deeside Sixth and had so much support over the last two years. It’s given me the confidence to take that next step.”

Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies at Coleg Cambria, congratulated Tom on his achievements.

“Tom has worked incredibly hard and shown tremendous focus and determination throughout his time with us,” she said.

“His results are thoroughly deserved, and it has been wonderful to see him develop academically and personally. Engineering is an exciting and challenging field and we have no doubt Tom has a bright future ahead of him.”

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community. Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.