Powys Students Celebrate Success at Newtown College and Brecon Beacons College

There were celebrations at Newtown College and Brecon Beacons College as learners collected their results, marking an important milestone in their education and opening the door to a range of exciting future opportunities.

Students achieved excellent results across a wide range of vocational and academic programmes, with many progressing to university, employment, apprenticeships and further study.

Newtown College Highlights

Art & Design

Esme Perry achieved a Distinction in the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art and Design and is progressing to Manchester to study Graphic Design.

Isabel Walliard Clifford (Madryn) achieved a Distinction in the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art and Design and is working to develop the board game they created as part of their final major project.

Business

Business learners are progressing to a range of exciting opportunities. Jodie Morgan will study Digital Marketing at the University of Chester, while Majd Albalkhi is progressing to Aberystwyth University to study Business Law. Maksym Makhomet will also be attending Aberystwyth University to study Marketing.

Childcare

Imogen Jones achieved a Distinction in her exam and completed a successful placement at Calon y Dderwen School, which has led to a full-time role.

Chloe Edwards achieved a Distinction in her exam and completed a placement at Maesyrhandir School before securing employment there.

Evie Pughe achieved a Distinction in her exam and completed placements at Penygloddfa School and Curious World Day Nursery. She has since accepted a position with Curious World.

Gaming

Olivia Taylor achieved the highest grade available on the Gaming course, demonstrating exceptional creativity, dedication and technical ability. Having previously been home educated, she is now progressing to Level 3 and looking forward to developing her skills in 3D game development.

Noah Wood also achieved the highest grade available and hopes his studies will lead to a successful career in the games industry, with ambitions of running his own games company in the future.

Motor Vehicle

Matey Netovski completed both Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications, achieving Distinctions in every Level 3 exam. Originally from Bulgaria, he successfully balanced his studies alongside work commitments after progressing through ESOL studies.

Craig Howell completed the Automotive Engineering Level 1 qualification to a high standard. Following two months away from college due to a brain operation related to epilepsy, he demonstrated remarkable determination and resilience.

Denys Kozlov completed the Automotive Engineering Level 1 qualification to a very high standard. Having relocated to the UK from Ukraine, he showed outstanding commitment throughout his studies.

Ivan Sinina completed the Automotive Engineering Level 3 qualification to a high standard, having previously achieved Level 2 after being advanced due to his knowledge and ability.

Sport & Uniformed Services

Tarran Hollishead achieved a Distinction in the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Physical Activity (Sport and Exercise Science).

Georgia Williams achieved a Distinction in the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Uniformed Services and is progressing to Wrexham University to study Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Creative Media & Performing Arts

Megan Gant achieved a Distinction in the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology.

Kayleigh Marlow achieved a Distinction in the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts.

Ashley Challoner successfully completed Level 3 Creative Media and has secured a place at Brighton University to study Film.

Health & Social Care

Connie Edwards achieved an AAA* profile in the Principles and Context Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care. Alongside her studies, she volunteered at Llanfair Primary School and is progressing to Cardiff University to train as a Primary School Teacher.

Keeleigh Tonks achieved ABB and is aiming for a career as a Paramedic.

Steven Williams achieved A*AA and hopes to pursue a career in Speech and Language Therapy.

Brecon Beacons College Highlights

Huge congratulations to all students who collected their results today at Brecon Beacons College.

Childcare

Megan Daniel gained an A* and will be going on to study Primary School Teaching at university.

Kiera Owen secured an A* and aims to work at a local nursery.

Bernadett Jaszi achieved a B and has secured employment with a local childcare provider

After successfully completing her qualification, Katie Lewis has secured a job at Ysgol Penmaes in Brecon.

Rhiannon Evans, Lexi Woollaston and Hannah Richardson achieved Grade C results. Hannah will continue working at Priory School and is progressing into a leadership role.

Health and Social Care

Students also celebrated success in Health and Social Care. Evie achieved CCC and has received an unconditional offer to study Psychology. Shannon achieved ABB, while Jessica achieved BBC.

Business

Tom Wilding achieved D*DD and will study Business Engineering with the Royal Air Force, while classmate Lucy achieved MMM and will be staying with the college to study the Business Management and IT degree.

Across both colleges, the results reflect the hard work, commitment and determination shown by learners throughout their studies. Staff expressed pride not only in the academic achievements of students but also in the personal growth, resilience and ambition they have demonstrated during their time at college.

Everyone at NPTC Group of Colleges congratulates learners on their achievements and wishes them every success in the next stage of their journey.