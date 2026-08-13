Award-winning young carer inspired to change lives through politics 

AN AWARD-WINNING Coleg Cambria student inspired by her own family experiences is aiming for a future helping to improve the lives of disabled people and young carers.

Kathryn Bell, from Rhyl, has received an offer from Liverpool John Moores University to study International Relations and Politics after completing A Levels in Politics, Law and History at Deeside Sixth Form Centre.

The 18 year-old former Rhyl High School pupil is a member of a young carers group and helps support her younger sister Georgia – experiences which have given her ambitions a deeply personal focus.

Kathryn has already taken her interest beyond the classroom, participating in initiatives and speaking with government ministers in Cardiff while applying the skills and knowledge gained during her studies.

And after being named Politics Student of the Year at Cambria, she is looking forward to taking the next step and using her experiences to make a difference.

“For the future I aim to help change policy regarding disabled people and young carers for the better in several sectors,” she said.

“Over the past two years my Politics course and young carers work have coincided greatly, whether it’s been taking part in initiatives or speaking to ministers in Cardiff.

“It has allowed me to put the skills and knowledge I have collected into practice, which has been really valuable.”

Kathryn arrived at Deeside Sixth with an interest in politics but little previous knowledge of the subject.

She credits her studies – and particularly the support of Politics lecturers – with helping transform that interest into plans to continue studying the subject at university.

“Coleg Cambria has been amazing during my journey as they have allowed me to focus on my goals both inside my course as well as outside in my personal life,” she said.

“I would like to thank Jo, my Politics teacher, for being a massive part of my growth. She helped take me from knowing nothing about politics and only having an interest, to continuing my studies at university.”

Being recognised as Politics Student of the Year was another proud moment and, for Kathryn, proof that starting a subject with limited knowledge should never be a barrier to succeeding.

“Being Politics Student of the Year was incredible and shows that being a novice in anything doesn’t matter,” she said.

“As long as you put in the effort, it will be worthwhile.”

Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth Form Centre, congratulated Kathryn on her achievements and said her determination to use what she has learned to support others had been particularly impressive.

“Kathryn has shown tremendous commitment both to her studies and to the issues she cares deeply about,” said Mim.

“To see her develop her knowledge and confidence and then use those skills outside the classroom in such a positive way, has been fantastic.

“She thoroughly deserves the recognition she has received, and we wish her every success as she takes the next step towards university and what promises to be an exciting future.”

Having already combined her A Level studies with real-world engagement, Kathryn plans to continue that work and ultimately help bring about positive change for disabled people, young carers and their families.