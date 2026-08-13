Student inspired by family care secures place to study Medicine at University

A WREXHAM student inspired by the compassionate care her family received from doctors is preparing to study Medicine at Cardiff University after two years at Coleg Cambria gave her the confidence and support to achieve her ambition.

Lili Gonzalez-Lewis, 18, from Wrexham, studied A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and the Advanced Skills Welsh Baccalaureate at Yale Sixth after leaving Rhosnesni High School.

She received offers to study Medicine from Cardiff, Liverpool and Bangor before choosing Cardiff following a WAMMS (Widening Access to Medicine Mentoring Scheme) conference organised by Cardiff Medical School at the University Hospital of Wales.

After gaining clinical work experience at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Lili developed a particular interest in surgery and anaesthetics. She now hopes to become a consultant anaesthetist.

Her decision to pursue medicine, however, began much earlier.

“My decision to study Medicine was sparked by the compassionate, patient-centred care I saw being provided by doctors and other healthcare professionals to my family members throughout my life,” said Lili.

“Having seen the profound impact this can have on patients and their families, I decided I want to emulate those values in my future career. My own research and opportunities provided by the college and SEREN Medical Societies allowed me to learn more about the career, deepening my interest in pursuing Medicine further.”

Lili says the advice and encouragement she received from staff at Yale Sixth made a real difference during the demanding medical school application process.

“Nora Richardson, Dr Olwen Kiff and all my other tutors at Yale Sixth have been incredibly helpful and supportive throughout my journey.

“I joined the college’s Medic Society at the start of Year 12. The opportunities offered by this helped immensely in my application; providing me with information about the application process, advice on UCAT preparation, and mock interviews, which I found particularly useful in helping me get the practice I needed for my medical school interviews.”

She also says the SEREN Wrexham Medic Programme played a major part in helping her secure her offers.

“That was an invaluable opportunity, which helped me to achieve my Medicine offers and provided me with opportunities such as mock interviews, clinical skills sessions and the ability to learn more about the realities of life as a medical student and a doctor. These resources gave me the confidence I needed to apply to medical school and gain my offers.”

Gareth Jones, Assistant Principal and Head of Yale Sixth, said: “Lili has worked exceptionally hard over the last two years and fully committed herself to achieving her goal. She made the most of the support available, gained valuable experience and never lost sight of what she wanted to achieve.

“Medicine is one of the most competitive degree courses in the country, making this a fantastic achievement. We are all incredibly proud of Lili and can’t wait to see what she does next.”