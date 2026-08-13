Waltham Forest College Recognised as a National Leader in Essential Skills Development

Waltham Forest College has become one of only two colleges in the country to achieve prestigious Skills Builder Flagship status, reinforcing its position at the forefront of essential skills development across the further education sector.

The College is the only college in London to receive the Flagship Award, which recognises organisations demonstrating an exceptional, strategic and sustained commitment to developing the essential skills that learners need to succeed in education, employment and wider life.

The recognition comes at a time when the role of further education is increasingly focused not only on developing technical and vocational expertise, but also on ensuring learners have the transferable skills needed to navigate a rapidly changing labour market.

Employers across all sectors are seeking individuals who can communicate effectively, collaborate, solve problems, adapt to change and demonstrate resilience and self-management. These essential skills are increasingly critical to sustained employment, progression and career development.

Waltham Forest College has placed the development of these skills at the heart of its approach to student experience and progression, recognising that technical excellence and essential skills must go hand in hand. The College’s approach supports learners to understand the skills employers value, develop them progressively and apply them in authentic educational, workplace and real-world contexts.

Achieving Flagship status represents a significant endorsement of Waltham Forest College’s strategic approach and its ambition to be a sector-leading institution. The award reflects the College’s work to move essential skills development beyond individual activities or initiatives and embed it as part of the wider culture and learner experience.

This includes the integration of essential skills across curriculum and tutorial provision, careers education, personal development and employer engagement, ensuring that students have repeated opportunities to develop and apply these skills throughout their time at college.

Amir Ahmed, Vice Principal at Waltham Forest College, said:

“At Waltham Forest College, we have deliberately taken a whole-college approach to essential skills. We want every learner to understand not only what they can do, but how they can articulate and demonstrate the skills they bring to an employer, university or future career.

“This award recognises the commitment of colleagues across the College who have made essential skills a core part of the learner experience. It is a fantastic achievement, and we are proud to contribute to the national conversation about how further education can best prepare learners for the future and look forward to continuing to share our practice and learning with the wider sector.”

Waltham Forest College works closely with employers and industry partners to ensure its curriculum and wider student experience reflect the skills required in the workplace.

This employer-informed approach is particularly important as businesses face skills shortages and increasingly complex workforce challenges. By developing essential skills alongside technical and vocational expertise, colleges can help learners make more successful transitions into employment and support employers to recruit individuals who are better prepared for the workplace.

The College’s approach also supports its wider role as an anchor institution within Waltham Forest, contributing to the economic and social development of the local community while preparing learners for opportunities across London and beyond.