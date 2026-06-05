89% of UK employers willing to offer higher starting salaries to graduates with micro-credentials

Recent data from the UK Government’s Young People and Work Report found that one in seven ‘neets’ (those not in education, employment or training) have a university degree. As competition to secure entry-level roles intensifies, new data from Coursera (NYSE:COUR) reveals that UK employers are more likely to hire and offer increased starting salaries to candidates who possess not only a degree, but also industry-recognised micro-credentials. Coursera’s findings reveal 89% of UK employers are willing to offer higher starting salaries to graduates who have micro-credentials.

Micro-credentials verify specific skills a learner can demonstrate, based on assessment against clear standards and is issued by a trusted provider. It holds standalone value and may also contribute to a larger qualification, such as a full degree. Coursera’s findings reveal 89% of UK employers are willing to offer higher starting salaries to graduates who have micro-credentials.

These benefits compound when the credential equips learners with GenAI skills. More than four in ten (42%) UK employers say they would prefer a less experienced candidate with an AI credential over a more experienced candidate without one, while for 33% of UK employers, possessing a potential GenAI micro-credential can yield a salary uplift of more than 15% above baseline for the candidate that has earned it.

Tackling the youth employment gap

With the number of economically inactive young people now at a record high and only 24% of those in the UK saying university is good value for money, universities face growing pressure to align learning more closely with workforce needs and provide greater ROI to their students. Reflecting these pressures, 71% of UK higher education leaders say their institution faces moderate or significant risk if micro-credentials are not embedded into degree programmes.

Coursera’s Micro-Credentials Impact Report 2026 surveyed more than 3,500 learners, employers, and higher education leaders globally to understand the growing demand for micro-credentials and their impact on employability and workforce readiness. The report findings show that employers increasingly see micro-credentials as a signal of job readiness, practical skills, and adaptability in fast-changing industries.

Employers place growing value on micro-credentials

Employer demand for verified, skills-based learning is accelerating in emerging technology fields. Nearly all (97%) UK employers have hired multiple candidates with micro-credentials in the past year. The majority (94%) of UK employers say entry-level hires with micro-credentials also perform better in their first year on the job.

Skills-based hiring is also now widespread in the UK. Two-thirds (67%) of UK employers say they use skills-based hiring extensively for entry-level roles, while virtually all (99%) use it in some capacity. Employers globally also see clear business value: 63% of employers worldwide say micro-credentials could reduce training costs by more than 20%, while 39% of UK respondents say that targeted role-based learning programs, which are strongly facilitated by micro-credentials, have had significantly positive impacts on their organisation’s profitability.

Skills disruption driving demand for flexible accreditation

Ongoing disruption in the job market is forcing changes in institutional skilling strategy. Employment demand in priority occupations across sectors is projected to grow by 0.9 million by 2030, a 15% increase from 5.9 million to 6.7 million. This growth is 1.6 times faster than other jobs in these sectors, which are expected to grow by 9% (0.8 million).

The technology sector stands out as a focus area for upskilling. As AI accelerates workplace transformation, employers are increasingly prioritising continuous, flexible learning pathways that validate practical skills. Nearly all (97%) UK employers say micro-credentials were a key differentiating factor between candidates when making hiring decisions.

Increasing business investment in role-specific training could help fix urgent talent gaps across institutions and the broader UK economy. Almost six in ten (58%) UK employers expect more than a third of core job skills to change by 2030, reinforcing the need for faster, more responsive approaches to workforce preparation.

Universities face pressure to embed job-ready learning

As higher education is increasingly scrutinised, there is growing urgency among university leadership to align learning more closely with workforce needs. Reflecting this imperative, 86% of higher education leaders agree micro-credentials improve institutional reputation for workforce relevance.

When implemented, micro-credentials are also driving stronger employment outcomes for students. More than four in five (81%) UK graduates secured a role aligned to their field within 12 months, while UK students are 2.5 times more likely to pursue micro-credentials when they carry formal academic credit recognition (61%) compared to when they do not (24%).

Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer, Coursera said:

“As AI and emerging technologies continue to reshape the workplace, employers are placing greater value on candidates who can demonstrate practical, job-ready skills from day one. Micro-credentials are becoming an increasingly important way for learners to validate expertise in fast-moving fields like generative AI, data, and cloud computing, while helping employers identify talent that can adapt quickly to changing business needs.

In the UK, we’re seeing strong momentum behind skills-based hiring and growing recognition that traditional pathways alone cannot keep pace with workforce change. Universities have an opportunity, and an imperative, to strengthen graduate employability by embedding high-quality micro-credentials into degree programmes, particularly where they are aligned to academic credit, offer applied learning, and are created in partnership with industry. As British learners seek more flexible pathways into high-demand careers, there is encouraging evidence that micro-credentials are a critical facilitator of these pathways.”

Globally, institutions are increasingly supplementing their degree programs with industry micro-credentials. More than 780 campuses worldwide have adopted Coursera for Campus to integrate Professional Certificates and other courses from world-class universities and industry partners into their curricula.

To learn more, download the full report here.