NEET as a Signal of System Strain

The term NEET has long been used as shorthand for young people who are Not in Education, Employment or Training. It is often framed as a youth transition problem. But, in today’s economy, NEET is no longer simply a category of youth policy. It is increasingly a marker of wider participation risk across age, place, health, and labour market conditions.

Beyond a Youth Problem

The real question is no longer whether young people will transition neatly into stable employment. It is whether any of us, at any stage of life, can rely on the system to provide a route back into learning and work when disruption hits. Work is more insecure, skills depreciate faster, and health shocks and caring responsibilities increasingly shape people’s ability to stay economically active (Marmot, 2010). We no longer live in a ‘jobs for life’ society, and such is the instability of the labour market that most adults find themselves in need of re-training and upskilling multiple times throughout their career in order to remain in, or regain employment. NEET, in this context, should be understood as a signal of system strain rather than an individual deficit. It reflects how well, or how poorly, local and national systems are able to absorb disruption and support re-entry into learning and work.

But beneath the headline figures sits a more fundamental issue: whether the country has a workforce capable of supporting people back into learning, training and employment. Participation is not delivered by policy alone. It is delivered by the teachers, trainers, leaders and support staff across FE and skills, whose professional expertise is essential to any credible solution.

A Gradual Disconnection

NEET status often emerges from a complex mix of individual circumstance and system barriers. Engagement is also shaped by whether systems are experienced as inclusive, safe, and responsive. For many individuals, particularly those with prior negative experiences of education, trauma, or unmet additional needs, re-engagement depends as much on relational trust and emotional safety as it does on formal provision. For young people, it may reflect unmet SEND needs, mental health challenges, unstable housing, poor prior attainment, or lack of trusted support. For adults, it may reflect redundancy, long-term illness, declining confidence, or caring responsibilities. In many cases, disengagement is not a single decision but a gradual process. People drift, and the longer they remain disconnected, the harder it becomes to re-engage (Bynner and Parsons, 2002).

This is also a place-based challenge. NEET is shaped by transport connectivity, job density, local health inequalities, and the availability of provision. Devolution reinforces this reality: local areas are increasingly expected to align skills provision with economic priorities and reduce inactivity. But devolution does not simply move funding. It transfers responsibility for stitching together local systems across learning, employability, transport, health and employers. In that context, NEET becomes a test of local capability. Devolved funding structures can also create uneven access to re-training and upskilling, based on geography. But local systems can only deliver if they have the workforce capacity to do so. Devolved strategies will fail if there are not enough skilled professionals to teach, mentor and support those most at risk of disengagement.

Built for Second Chances

FE and skills is uniquely positioned to respond. Schools are age-bound, universities are largely designed for early adulthood and employers train for immediate operational need. FE and skills, by contrast, is structurally designed for local responsiveness: providing second chances, adult retraining, and accessible routes back into learning. It is where people return after redundancy, rebuild confidence, strengthen English and maths, and retrain for new sectors. However, the ability of FE and skills to play this role depends on whether there is sufficient workforce capacity to deliver it. High-quality teaching is not an optional feature of re-engagement: it is the mechanism through which participation becomes progression. But before that, inclusive practice, relational approaches, and trauma-informed engagement are often what make initial participation possible at all. Where local systems lack specialist staff, experience recruitment shortages, or cannot sustain retention, re-entry routes narrow and disengagement becomes harder to reverse.

If NEET is increasingly an all-age issue, then it should be treated as an indicator of system resilience. It exposes whether local areas have the capability to support repeated transitions over a lifetime, not just at the start of adulthood. In that sense, tackling NEET is not only about programmes or policy design. It is about whether the workforce infrastructure exists to make re-engagement realistic, timely and credible for people whose lives do not follow a linear path.

By Dr Vikki Smith, Chief Professionalism Officer, at the Education Training Foundation.

References

Bynner, J. and Parsons, S. (2002) ‘Social exclusion and the transition from school to work: The case of young people not in education, employment, or training (NEET)’, Journal of Vocational Behavior, 60(2), pp. 289–309.

Marmot, M. (2010) Fair society, healthy lives: The Marmot Review. London: Institute of Health Equity.