HE Disability Cap Reverses Years of SEND Success

The Department for Education is proposing unevidenced plans to swap specialist assistive technology for free apps that are unfit for purpose and threaten to strip away vital support from the students who need it most. By cutting these corners, the government risks the erosion of the Equality Act and the wellbeing of students.

When protection mechanisms turn into traps

The move from school to university should be an exciting milestone, a time when young people finally get to spread their wings and build an independent future. But under new proposals from the Department for Education (DfE) concerning the Disabled Students’ Allowance (DSA), this transition is looking more like a trap for disabled students across the UK.

Under the guise of cutting costs and tightening public spending, the government wants to withdraw and hugely restrict funding allocated for clinically designed, specialised Assistive Technology (AT). We are talking about vital tools for mind-mapping, note-taking, speech-to-text, and composition, pushing them into an exceptional circumstances bracket. The proposed replacement? Mainstream consumer apps, built-in browser features, and unregulated generative AI.

This thinking confuses basic digital convenience, such as the predictive text on your phone, with genuine clinical adequacy. For a student with a disability, specialised AT is an essential prosthesis. It builds the exact cognitive or sensory bridges needed when mass-market software falls short. By targeting a framework that supported over 88,000 disabled students last year alone, the government is about to dismantle one of the most successful disability support structures in modern British education.

The single biggest worry of this consultation is the fact that the DfE confirmed via the Freedom of Information (FOI) that it has not undertaken, commissioned or produced any formal or informal compatibility assessment of any kind. Not inadequate testing, but no testing at all.

Evidence vacuum

This Software Review is happening in a complete evidence vacuum, without a single clinical trial, independent study, or technical audit to prove that free consumer tools can actually do the same job as specialised AT. Therefore, it is safe to assume that they have looked at surface-level features and assumed that because a free browser has a read-aloud button, it is a perfect substitute for an accessibility-audited, highly customisable learning tool.

Worse still, this short-cutting of evidence is riddled with basic errors. Many of the tools suggested by the DfE have already been discounted or discontinued by their developers, and numerous software packages currently approved by the DSA were completely omitted from the government’s FOI product list.

This lack of evidence is glaring, especially when you look at the mountain of data proving that the current DSA framework actually works. Figures from the Office for Students (OfS) show that specialised AT effectively halves the unexplained degree attainment gap for disabled graduates and keeps dropout rates low. Rushing ahead with sweeping cuts based on pure guesswork is a complete failure of evidence-based policymaking, which, at the end of the day, is what policymaking sets out to do when they are voted in.

The DfE argues that an exceptional circumstances loophole will protect high-needs cases, but we have seen this script before. Last year, the DfE used the exact same unevidenced logic to cut specialist spelling and grammar software without a robust Equality Impact Assessment (EIA). FOI data from that reform reveals that the exception route functioned not as a safety net, but as an administrative brick wall. Paperwork forced on needs assessors was so impractical that approval rates plummeted, and recommendations for vital tools basically stopped.

Now, the DfE wants to expand this broken system. Moreover, the government’s own FOI internal papers show how critical students view the DSA, flatly contradicting their official EIA claim that these sweeping cuts will cause minimal disruption. If a student does somehow bypass this brick wall, they hit a new penalty, with the DfE dictating that any tool provided under exceptional circumstances must simply be the cheapest available. This turns disability support into a race to the bottom, putting costs far ahead of student needs.

There are hundreds of expert needs assessors across the UK who dedicate their careers to creating bespoke, precision plans for vulnerable learners. Scraping the bottom of the barrel with cheap, mass-market substitutions renders their clinical expertise completely redundant. It sends a cruel message to the student body, to say that, if you are deemed disabled enough to get support, you will only ever be given the absolute cheapest piece of kit available.

Alarmingly, the only real software categories protected in these proposals are screen readers and optical character recognition (OCR) systems. While these are undeniably vital tools for visually impaired students, leaving them as the sole exceptions creates an arbitrary hierarchy of needs. It implies that blind or visually impaired students are somehow more disabled or more worthy of state support than those navigating severe neurodivergence, mental health conditions, or physical processing barriers.

A petition launched in support of disabled students against these software cuts is seeing rapid, explosive growth, nearing 7,500 sign-ups in less than two weeks, equating to over 500 daily. The message from the ground is unmistakable: free tools are not a substitute for disability support.

Human and economic cost

The heaviest price will be paid by the high-needs students who face the most complex barriers to learning. The government’s current special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) strategy is designed to set kids up for success throughout their school years. But by pulling the rug out the moment they reach higher education, the DfE is effectively building a pipeline for failure.

The idea that free alternatives will fill the gap is a total illusion. Most of the recommended free tools are actually freemium products whose free tiers come with strict limits that collapse under a real academic workload. For example, mass-market transcription features suggested for note-taking are capped at just 300 minutes a month on standard education packages. That covers about three to five days of lectures. Once that cap is hit, the support disappears behind a commercial paywall, forcing students to pay out of pocket or simply go without. This creates a deeply unfair, regressive bottleneck where the students with the least financial backing are the ones cut off from their education.

This approach also shifts an immense, exhausting burden onto the students themselves. Instead of using a single, seamless piece of specialist software, vulnerable learners will be forced to hunt for free workarounds, stitch together fragmented apps, and navigate an overwhelming tech stack. Mastering this chaotic workflow requires intensive training and significant study skills support, the very things the government is simultaneously cutting right back.

Another major oversight is the DfE’s suggestion that disabled students should simply use commercial, generative AI tools such as ChatGPT to help them write and research. This advice puts students on a direct collision course with university academic integrity rules. Specialised AT uses secure, source-grounded AI to assist a student’s own writing process. Consumer chatbots generate original content from scratch, opening the door to plagiarism accusations and fabricated citations. Disabled students who rely on these free alternatives will find themselves facing academic misconduct investigations just for trying to keep up. It also flies in the face of the DfE’s own safety guidelines on data privacy, exposing vulnerable students to commercial platforms that harvest personal data to train their models. This is a disability rights and governance challenge, not a technological upgrade.

Then there is the economic perspective, which clearly demonstrates that these proposed cuts are incredibly short-sighted. Right now, over 70% of disabled DSA recipients successfully move into highly skilled jobs or postgraduate study, paying income tax and staying independent of the welfare system. Meanwhile, the UK is currently losing an estimated £38 billion a year to disability-driven economic inactivity.

Crucially, this policy starves the UK of the exact talent it needs to fulfil its economic promises. The UK digital and tech sectors face a shortfall of up to 120,000 technical professionals by 2035, yet professional bodies note that there are already 88,000 missing disabled IT specialists who could plug this severe skills gap. Neurodivergent and disabled individuals possess rare, highly sought-after cognitive skill sets, including exceptional lateral problem-solving and deep pattern recognition. Cutting the exact tools that help disabled people enter the workforce completely undermines the government’s own Get Britain Working strategy and its £240 million plan to boost disability employment.

On top of that, it shifts the financial burden from the DfE straight to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) via the Access to Work framework. A disabled student who loses DSA AT support today is the disabled employee who will depend on Access to Work tomorrow. It is a move that derails a student’s academic survival and risks cutting their future career off at the stubs before it even begins.

Postcode lotteries

Universities need to wake up to what is heading their way. If the state abdicates its responsibility to fund personal, student-owned adjustments through the DSA, those legal obligations get pushed straight down onto overstretched university budgets. Under the Equality Act, institutions retain a binding, anticipatory duty to provide reasonable adjustments.

The financial and legal risk here is very real. In the process of the High Court upholding the County Court ruling of Abrahart v University of Bristol 2024, it was clear that institutions cannot rely on passive, hands-off structures for vulnerable students. This resulted in the government’s own equality watchdog, EHRC, intervening to establish these rights. Yet the DfE’s consultation paperwork dismisses these challenges entirely, brushing them off with assumptions that academic assessments affect all students equally. The empirical data proves otherwise. A recent academic paper by University of Glasgow revealed that academic presentations were significantly more challenging for neurodivergent students than their neurotypical peers. Pretending that this isn’t a specialist area requiring dedicated software intervention is flat-out denial.

By cutting the primary funding source for these adjustments, the DfE is triggering a massive cost-shifting exercise. The result will be a chaotic postcode lottery. Wealthier universities might find a way to absorb the costs of specialised software licenses, but smaller providers and institutions in economically challenged regions will struggle to cope. This will widen the North-South divide and actively harm efforts to close the disability degree gap.

There is also a massive political elephant in the room that the Labour government seems to be ignoring. Following recent electoral gains by Reform UK, Ministers are under intense pressure to show they can deliver on their manifesto promises. But by targeting the practical protections of the Equality Act 2010, the government is playing an incredibly dangerous game.

Reform UK has openly attacked the scope of the Equality Act, painting reasonable adjustments as pointless state bureaucracy. If a Labour government quietly guts the actual tools that make the Equality Act work in practice, they are effectively doing Reform’s ideological work for them. Stripping away independent support from vulnerable students validates the populist claim that equality frameworks are an unsustainable luxury, rather than the core of a decent society.

BATA understands that public funding frameworks have to evolve, but this is about access to education, not convenience.

We are urging the DfE to pause these proposals immediately and commit to a constructive roadmap to demonstrate plans to:

protect standard access to proven software frameworks;

move away from surface-level feature matching and abandon procurement rules that spark a race to the bottom in quality;

trust registered needs practitioners to guide support based on student needs, rather than administrative quotas.

Supporting disabled children through school only to abandon them at the university gates is designing a system for failure. Policy should be based on evidence, and the government plays a pivotal role in protecting those who need their protection the most.