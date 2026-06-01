New Expertise, Emerging Trends: École Ducasse unveils its Professional Continuing Education Programmes for second half of 2026

École Ducasse, a global reference in culinary and pastry arts education, has unveiled the highlights of its Professional Continuing Education programme for the second half of 2026 at École Ducasse Paris Campus and the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP).

Designed for professionals seeking to refine their technical expertise, nurture their creativity or further develop their culinary identity, these 100% French-language short courses combine excellence in craftsmanship, a contemporary vision of gastronomy and the transmission of exceptional savoir-faire, in keeping with Chef Alain Ducasse’s philosophy.

At École Ducasse Paris Campus: Culinary creativity, naturality and gastronomic identity

At its Meudon campus, several programmes will explore the key developments shaping contemporary gastronomy, including plant-based cuisine, naturality, terroir, fermentation and the development of a distinctive culinary identity, alongside renowned chefs celebrated for their expertise, commitment and technical excellence.

Among the flagship programmes are:

Cuisine from Michelin-Starred Restaurants (21-23 September): An exploration of techniques, plating styles and standards of excellence through recipes directly drawn from Alain Ducasse’s Michelin-starred restaurants.

An exploration of techniques, plating styles and standards of excellence through recipes directly drawn from Alain Ducasse’s Michelin-starred restaurants. Cuisine and Fermentation (5-6 October): An immersion into fermentation techniques and their role in flavour development, preservation and culinary identity, now recognised as a powerful tool for contemporary culinary expression.

Drawing Inspiration from Terroir to Build a Culinary Identity – with Philippe Mille (7-8 October): Meilleur Ouvrier de France and Chef of Arbane, recently awarded a second Michelin star, Philippe Mille will share his vision of a cuisine deeply rooted in terroir, where ingredients, culinary memory and regional identity become drivers of creativity.

Meilleur Ouvrier de France and Chef of Arbane, recently awarded a second Michelin star, Philippe Mille will share his vision of a cuisine deeply rooted in terroir, where ingredients, culinary memory and regional identity become drivers of creativity. The DNA of Naturality (12-13 October): An immersion into Alain Ducasse’s philosophy of naturality, which places ingredients, seasonality and respect for nature at the heart of culinary creation. Through recipes drawn from the Chef’s two- and three-Michelin-starred restaurants, participants will explore a contemporary gastronomic approach where technical precision and authentic flavour expression come together.

An immersion into Alain Ducasse’s philosophy of naturality, which places ingredients, seasonality and respect for nature at the heart of culinary creation. Through recipes drawn from the Chef’s two- and three-Michelin-starred restaurants, participants will explore a contemporary gastronomic approach where technical precision and authentic flavour expression come together. Game and Poultry, Fruit and Vegetable Garnishes – with Stéphane Duchiron (3 November): Chef of the Michelin-starred Le Grand Contrôle restaurant in Versailles, Stéphane Duchiron will focus on cooking techniques, sauces, seasonal pairings and the enhancement of autumn produce through a refined gastronomic approach.

Chef of the Michelin-starred Le Grand Contrôle restaurant in Versailles, Stéphane Duchiron will focus on cooking techniques, sauces, seasonal pairings and the enhancement of autumn produce through a refined gastronomic approach. Plant-Based Cuisine (4-5 November): An immersion into vegetable-focused gastronomy, highlighting techniques, creativity and the valorisation of seasonal produce in response to growing demand for a more sustainable and contemporary cuisine.

These programmes reflect École Ducasse’s commitment to supporting professionals as they respond to the evolving expectations of the industry, including the development of strong culinary identities, sustainable practices, product-focused cuisine and operational excellence.

At ENSP: Technical excellence, creativity and emerging trends in the sweet arts

In Yssingeaux, ENSP – the world’s largest campus entirely dedicated to the sweet arts – continues its commitment to professionals through a programme focused on the major trends shaping pastry, bakery and contemporary dessert creation. Led by Meilleurs Ouvriers de France, World Champions and renowned pastry chefs, these courses provide professionals with access to the techniques, working methods and creative worlds of some of the most influential figures in contemporary pastry arts.

Featured programmes include:

Plated Desserts – with Christophe Tuloup (14-16 September): A focus on textures, temperatures, presentation techniques and flavour balance in contemporary restaurant desserts.

A focus on textures, temperatures, presentation techniques and flavour balance in contemporary restaurant desserts. Sourdough Breads and Viennoiserie – with Antoine Piquet, Meilleur Ouvrier de France (28-30 September): Advanced training in natural fermentation, laminated doughs and evolving expectations within artisan baking.

Advanced training in natural fermentation, laminated doughs and evolving expectations within artisan baking. Christmas Yule Logs and Haute Couture Entremets – with Mickaël Bolaingue, Pastry Chef at Maison Lahrer Paris and member of Relais Desserts International (12-14 October): Refined pastry creations inspired by the aesthetic and technical codes of the festive season.

Refined pastry creations inspired by the aesthetic and technical codes of the festive season. Gluten-Free, No Added Sugar and Low Glycaemic Index Festive Yule Logs and Petit Fours – with Sandrine Baumann-Hautin, winner of the 2022 Prix Goût & Santé (2-4 November): An innovative approach to festive pastry, combining indulgence, technical mastery and evolving nutritional expectations.

An innovative approach to festive pastry, combining indulgence, technical mastery and evolving nutritional expectations. Entremets and Individual Pastries – with Florence Lesage, 2022 World Pastry Arts Champion (23-25 November): A programme dedicated to elegant, contemporary and visually impactful creations, led by the 2022 World Pastry Arts Champion.

These programmes enable professionals to acquire skills that can be directly applied in the workplace while drawing inspiration from the trends and techniques shaping the professions of tomorrow.

A continuing commitment to professionals

Through these intensive short programmes, École Ducasse reaffirms its commitment to supporting professionals in the development of their skills, creativity and capacity for innovation in a constantly evolving industry.