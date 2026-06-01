Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards attract record entries as sector offers opportunities amid rising youth unemployment

A record number of entries have been received for this year’s Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards, as manufacturers across the region continue to invest in young talent at a time when employers in other sectors warn entry-level roles for young people are disappearing.

The awards, which take place this week, attracted 45 nominations from 19 companies, up from 38 entries from 18 businesses last year. Organisers say the increase reflects growing recognition of the role manufacturing can play in providing long-term career opportunities for young people.

Two new categories of Graduate of the Year and Mentor of the Year have also been introduced this year, broadening the awards’ focus on skills development, career progression and the key role that mentoring plays in developing young talent.

The awards form part of the wider Leeds Manufacturing Festival, which aims to improve perceptions of manufacturing and engineering careers among young people and showcase the wide range of opportunities available.

Ben Wilson, managing director of MPM Group and spokesperson for the festival, said:

“The quality and volume of entries this year has been incredibly encouraging and reflects the strength of talent coming through into the manufacturing and engineering industry across our region.

“What stands out is the ambition and professionalism of so many young people entering the industry. Employers are telling us they are seeing their apprentices, graduates and other talented younger employees bringing fresh ideas, embracing technology and developing quickly into leadership roles.

“At the same time, there are still far too many young people who are struggling to find opportunities. With youth unemployment continuing to rise and close to a million young people nationally not in education, employment or training, there is an urgent need to show that in the manufacturing sector we can offer secure, rewarding and highly skilled careers.

“One of the biggest challenges our sector has faced historically has been outdated perceptions. The reality is very different. Modern manufacturing is innovative, technology-driven and full of opportunities to progress. The response to this year’s awards shows more talented young people than ever are starting to recognise that and opting for careers in the industry.”

He added:

“The Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards are really important because they celebrate many of the amazing people succeeding in the industry here in Leeds and provide great role models for others who may never previously have considered manufacturing as an option.”

The categories at this year’s Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards are Apprentice of the Year, Rising Star, Future Manufacturing Leader, Mentor of the Year, Graduate of the Year, SME and Employer of the Year, alongside a Manufacturing Ambassador Award, presented to sector champions who have inspired collaboration and help raise the profile of manufacturing.

The awards ceremony will take place at Leeds Beckett University on 4 June.