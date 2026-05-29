From Insight to Impact: Why Management Research Matters More Than Ever

In an era defined by rapid change – AI and technological disruption, evolving workplace expectations, sustainability, and deep economic uncertainty – effective management and leadership has never been more important. Yet one question remains central to the future of organisations and economies: where do managers and leaders find the ideas that help them navigate complexity and lead with confidence?

One powerful answer lies in management research.

Every year, scholars, practitioners and thought leaders produce refreshing and innovative insights into how organisations can thrive. The challenge lies in extending the reach of these ideas beyond academic circles. To deliver real-world impact, they need to inform and benefit managers, leaders and policymakers working across the economy, in both the public and private sectors.

This is why the Chartered Management Institute, the British Academy of Management, and the Chartered Association of Business Schools launched the Management Publication of the Year awards. Now in its second year, the Awards recognise publications that influence management practice, policy and organisational performance.

With stalled productivity, declining employer investment in skills and mounting external pressures on economic growth, rigorous research that recognises and demonstrates the value of management practices in improving business performance and growth can help to drive up interest and investment in management.

Bridging Research and Practice

Researchers dedicate years to unpacking complex organisational issues – from leadership and culture to productivity and sustainability – producing evidence-based insights capable of transforming the way organisations operate.

Yet the reality is that managers and leaders rarely have the bandwidth to digest journal articles or technical research papers. That’s why it’s important to spotlight influential publications across a range of formats – books, blogs, journals, research papers, podcasts and films. They ensure that the most impactful ideas reach a wider audience of practitioners.

Translating innovative research into actionable insight is crucial not only for business leaders, but also for policymakers striving to enhance productivity, strengthen public services, and drive organisational innovation across sectors against the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Importantly, they also serve as a valuable reminder of the vital role that universities, business schools and professional bodies play in generating knowledge that informs management leadership practice and public policy.

Ideas That Address Real Challenges

Management today is about more than profitability or operational efficiency. Managers and leaders are increasingly expected to tackle a wide range of complex issues, including:

Building inclusive and equitable workplaces

Leading organisations through AI transformation

Supporting sustainable growth and innovation

The publications recognised through the awards reflect these evolving priorities. They explore how organisations can adapt, innovate and create value in ways that benefit employees, communities and society as a whole.

In doing so, they demonstrate that evidence-based management is essential for tackling today’s challenges.

In doing so, they demonstrate that evidence-based management is essential for tackling today’s challenges.For policymakers, this insight matters. Research consistently shows that management capability plays a critical role in determining productivity, organisational performance and workforce wellbeing and psychological safety. CMI research found that “organisations that invest in management and leadership development programmes see on average a 23% increase in organisational performance, and a 32% increase in employee engagement and productivity.” Yet all too often, management training, capability, and research are undervalued.

Management leading in the Age of AI

As AI reshapes the workplace, its benefits will depend on the strength of management capability – grounded in training managers and robust management research. Evidence-based insights are critical in helping organisations understand what works, avoid common pitfalls, and implement AI in ways that are both effective and responsible.

Skilled, trained and well-supported managers are essential to putting this into practice. The most effective leaders in 2026 won’t simply adopt new technological tools; they will draw on research, training and evidence to guide their decisions, communicate openly about risks and opportunities, and support their teams through change with clarity and confidence.

But, CMI research shows there’s still a real manager confidence gap when it comes to generative AI. Only 26% of managers say they feel very confident using it, and just 12% feel very confident in their ability to support their team with their adoption and use of AI.

Investing in management skills, embedding research into decision-making, and supporting managers at every level is no longer optional – it is fundamental to responsible AI adoption, organisational resilience, and long-term success.

Shaping the Future of Management

The future of management depends on ideas that inspire action and drive real world impact among managers, leaders and policymakers who can put it into practice.

By Flora Hamilton, CEO of the Chartered Association of Business Schools, Jack Harrington, CEO of the British Academy of Management and Petra Wilton, Director of Policy and External Affairs of the Chartered Management Institute