College celebrates partnership success at Stakeholder Dinner

@BordersCollege recently had the pleasure of hosting over 30 stakeholders at its on-site restaurant, providing an opportunity to thank the local businesses, charities and public sector employers who have supported the success of its students.

The event provided a valuable opportunity to come together and explore exciting possibilities for future collaboration and partnerships. Guests discussed how the College can support their priorities over the coming years to drive local growth and create further opportunities for students and apprentices.

Guests enjoyed a four-course dinner expertly prepared and served by the talented catering and hospitality students. The evening showcased not only the exceptional skills being developed at the College, but also the professionalism and pride the students bring to their craft.

The evening also highlighted the vital role Borders College plays at the heart of the Scottish Borders community. As a cornerstone of learning in the region, the College provides clear and accessible pathways for school leavers, as well as opportunities for adults looking to retrain or change career direction. With courses spanning construction, health and social care, digital skills, creative industries and land-based education, the College continues to respond to the evolving needs of the local workforce.

Through a combination of practical training and academic qualifications, and strong links with employers, students gain meaningful, real-world experience that prepares them to contribute confidently from day one. This collaborative approach ensures that businesses across the region have access to a skilled, capable workforce, while helping learners build successful, sustainable careers close to home.

Borders College Principal and CEO, Pete Smith, said:

“It was a privilege to welcome so many of our valued partners to the College. These relationships are essential to everything we do. By working closely with employers, schools and community organisations, we are able to create real opportunities for people across the Scottish Borders. Our mission goes beyond education. We are here to support individuals, strengthen communities and help drive sustainable economic growth in the region.”

With a strong focus on partnership, inclusivity and opportunity, Borders College continues to play a key role in supporting the resilience and future prosperity of the Scottish Borders, ensuring individuals of all ages and backgrounds have the skills, confidence and pathways needed to succeed.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the College provides options to suit different interests and career paths.