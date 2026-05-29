Walbrook Institute London receives British Psychological Society (BPS) accreditation

The British Psychological Society (BPS) has accredited Walbrook’s online MSc Psychology degree from now on successful graduates will be eligible for the first step to become a Chartered Psychologist

Walbrook Institute London, which specialises in flexible, career-focused education, has announced that its online MSc Psychology degree has been accredited by the British Psychological Society (BPS).

To receive the accreditation, the BPS worked with Walbrook to complete a thorough review process to ensure its online programme met their rigorous quality standards in education and training.

The first students are expected to graduate from Walbrook’s online MSc Psychology degree in 2027. Successful graduates will then be eligible to apply for Graduate Basis for Chartered Membership (GBC), which is the first step in becoming a Chartered Psychologist.

Walbrook’s flexible online Master’s programmes can be completed in as little as one year and are designed to fit around students’ work and home lives. With 12 start dates a year and a variety of subjects like Computer Science, Business and Management, students can study either full or part-time to gain a qualification to help them in their careers.

The institute, which was first established in 1879, also offers on-campus degree programmes at its central London campus, as well as professional LIBF qualifications in financial services and banking.

Prof. Cameron Werner, Academic Lead for Psychology at Walbrook Institute London, said:

“I am delighted that our MSc Psychology programme has been accredited by the BPS.

“Securing accreditation is a significant milestone for the programme. It ensures that we provide students with a degree that meets recognised professional standards while equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to pursue a wide range of careers in psychology and related fields.”

Olawunmi Brigue, a current online MSc Psychology student at Walbrook, added:

“I am very pleased that the MSc Psychology programme at Walbrook Institute has received BPS accreditation, especially as it strengthens the professional credibility of a qualification I already found academically rigorous and highly relevant in practice.

“As someone working in education and leadership development, it is important that my professional development is grounded in both academic study and recognised training that meets BPS standards. The accreditation also gives me access to the wider BPS professional community, including research and networks that can continue to inform and strengthen my work beyond the degree.”

This week, Walbrook Institute London also launched a new online MA Education degree with four different pathways to complement its other Master’s subjects. The new courses are designed for education professionals already working in the field, including aspiring and current school leaders, inclusion practitioners, early years professionals and educators looking to move into leadership roles.