How Apprenticeship Reform Could Unlock Workforce Diversity and Strengthen UK Skills Pipelines 

New apprenticeship reforms could play an important role in improving diversity across the UK workforce, particularly as policymakers seek to widen access to skilled careers and address persistent barriers to entry.

Recent policy developments, including foundation apprenticeships and more flexible training pathways, are creating renewed discussion around how employers can use apprenticeships more strategically to support both workforce planning and social mobility.

Recent figures show that 18.9% of apprenticeship starts are from ethnic minority backgrounds, pointing to steady progress in opening up vocational routes into work.

Expanding access through Foundation Apprenticeships

A key element of these reforms is the introduction of Foundation Apprenticeships, which are designed to provide entry-level routes into skilled occupations. These programmes will help to support individuals who are not yet ready for a full apprenticeship, offering structured learning alongside workplace exposure to build confidence and capability over time. This also gives employers a way to engage potential talent earlier and develop skills in a more structured and progressive way that aligns with business needs.

This approach could be particularly significant in reducing barriers to entry for people from underrepresented backgrounds, including those who may not have had access to traditional education pathways. Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, with low qualifications and special educational needs, are more than three times as likely to be out of work, reinforcing the need for more accessible entry routes into skilled employment.

By creating more flexible entry points, employers are also better placed to engage a wider and more diverse talent pool earlier in their workforce pipeline. By engaging with people early in their careers, employers are able to shape skills, behaviours and mindsets from the outset.

As well as this, the development of apprenticeship units, which are for over 19’s, and more modular learning may support employers with upskilling quickly and address specific skills gaps. This type of support helps existing staff to develop and progress with specific skills needed to move forward in their roles.

Widening participation across sectors

A big challenge for employers is how to widen participation without compromising on skills development. While traditional apprenticeship models are very successful across many industries, there is a growing understanding that more flexible approaches may be needed to meet the changing demands of the labour market. For employers, getting this balance right can open up access to a broader talent pool while ensuring people develop the right skills for the role. This is especially important, as while the number of apprenticeships starting from ethnic minority backgrounds has increased, participation remains uneven across sectors.

Women also remain underrepresented in STEM-related apprenticeships, making up only 17.7% of apprenticeship starts, while learners from disadvantaged backgrounds are still less likely to progress into higher-level programmes.

It’s crucial to recognise that addressing these disparities requires more than increasing volumes. Employers need to consider how roles are designed, advertised and supported by reviewing entry requirements, offering flexible pathways, and providing targeted outreach to underrepresented groups. More flexible approaches, including staged learning and clearer progression routes, could help widen access while maintaining high standards, allowing employers to tap into broader and more diverse talent pools.

How Apprenticeship reforms can improve diversity outcomes

Recent apprenticeship reforms could also play a key role in improving diversity outcomes by addressing structural barriers at multiple points in the pipeline. For employers, this creates an opportunity to build stronger, more inclusive talent pipelines that better reflect the communities they operate in, while also helping to address long-term skills shortages.

The introduction of foundation apprenticeships is expected to create a genuinely accessible entry point for individuals who may not meet traditional entry requirements. By allowing learners to develop skills incrementally before progressing to full programmes, these routes could reduce early drop-out rates and widen participation in sectors where entry has historically been more restrictive, bringing talent into organisations across levels 2-7.

Alongside this, apprenticeship units could make training more flexible and responsive to individual circumstances. Employers are also expected to play a bigger role in shaping inclusive recruitment into apprenticeships, including reviewing entry criteria, broadening outreach, and including support mechanisms within programmes.

Social mobility and long-term impact

Beyond immediate workforce requirements, apprenticeship reform is closely linked to social mobility objectives. The Social Mobility Commission has consistently identified apprenticeships as a key route into skilled employment for individuals who may not follow traditional higher education pathways.

This also strengthens their value to employers, as it helps widen access to talent pools that are often underutilised through conventional recruitment approaches.

Expanding early-stage apprenticeship routes could help create a more inclusive talent pipeline, allowing individuals from a wider range of backgrounds to enter and progress within skilled professions. Over time, this can create a more diverse and representative workforce across multiple sectors, while also supporting employers in building more resilient and future-ready skills pipelines.

However, it’s important that apprenticeships aren’t viewed in isolation. Their effectiveness is strongest when integrated into wider workforce strategies that include recruitment, retention and ongoing skills development.

As the UK labour market continues to change, apprenticeship reform is likely to play an increasingly important role in shaping how employers attract, develop and retain talent. While not a standalone solution, more flexible and accessible apprenticeship pathways could help with addressing structural barriers to entry, support workforce planning, and improve diversity outcomes. Digital foundation apprenticeships may help support closing the UK skills gap by providing targeted training in high-demand areas like AI, data, and cybersecurity, bridging the gap between industry requirements and workforce readiness.

For employers, the opportunity lies in recognising apprenticeships not only as a recruitment route, but as a long-term strategic tool for building resilient, adaptable and inclusive organisations.

By Nichola Hay MBE, Director of Apprenticeship Strategy and Policy at BPP