Fife College only Scottish college recognised among UK top 10 for Carbon Literacy training

Fife College has been recognised as the only college in Scotland and one of just ten across the UK delivering the highest levels of Carbon Literacy training in 2025, strengthening its position as a leading institution for sustainability.

The recognition from The Carbon Literacy Project, which awarded the College Bronze Carbon Literate Educator status last year, highlights organisations embedding climate education at scale across learning, teaching and organisational practice.

A total of 148 staff and students at Fife College have now completed Carbon Literacy training, gaining a deeper understanding of climate impacts and committing to practical actions to reduce carbon emissions in their work, study and daily lives.

The acknowledgement builds on recent Fife College sustainability achievements, including winning the 2025 UK & Ireland Green Gown Award for the pioneering Net-Zero Retrofit Skills course, developed in partnership with The Verdancy Group.

The award-winning programme took top spot in the Next Generation Learning and Skills category for addressing the growing demand for retrofit training and green skills. Delivered at the College’s Dunfermline and Levenmouth campuses and funded by Opportunities Fife, the course equips participants with practical skills to improve home energy efficiency, reduce emissions and tackle fuel poverty.

Last year also saw the opening of the College’s Dunfermline City Campus, Scotland’s first net-zero-ready tertiary education building.

Dennis Savage, Assistant Principal for Engineering, Construction and Technical Skills at Fife College and co-chair of the College’s Climate Action Group, said:

“Being recognised as the only college in Scotland and among just ten colleges across the UK to deliver the highest levels Carbon Literacy training is a significant milestone for Fife College. “This recognition reflects our commitment to embedding sustainability across every aspect of college life, from the way we teach and operate, to how we empower our students with the knowledge and skills needed for a low-carbon future. “We are proud to be playing a leading role in helping individuals, communities and employers respond to the climate challenge and build a more sustainable future for Fife and beyond. “Having now supported 148 staff and students to complete Carbon Literacy training, we are continuing to build on this success and are now working towards achieving the Carbon Literate Educator Silver Award.”

Fife College is the only college in Scotland and one of ten UK colleges recognised by The Carbon Literacy Project Team for delivering the highest levels of Carbon Literacy training in 2025.

Carbon Literacy is defined as: “An awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities, and the ability and motivation to reduce emissions on an individual, community and organisational basis.”