Selby College Engineering Tutors Complete Specialist Training with GUNT in Germany

Selby College Engineering Tutors have recently returned from an intensive three-day technical training programme at GUNT in Hamburg, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of engineering training systems.

The visit focused on cutting-edge developments in carbon capture, hydrogen technologies and modern sustainable engineering practices – areas that are rapidly shaping the future of the sector.

Taking place at GUNT’s headquarters in Germany, the visit gave Engineering Tutors Samuel Hunter and Adrian Haigh full access to GUNT’s state-of-the-art facilities, including their manufacturing and testing centres. They were able to observe GUNT’s complete production cycle, from in‑house sheet‑metal fabrication to the extensive safety and reliability testing that each piece of equipment undergoes.

Samuel Hunter, Engineering Lecturer at Selby College, said:

“The training at GUNT was extremely productive. We packed a lot into the trip and everything we learned will directly enhance the experience of our students. The visit really reinforced the quality behind the systems we use in our teaching, which is enabling us to replicate real-life Carbon Capture and Heat Recovery plants within our classrooms – ensuring our learners are equipped with the skills and knowledge to effectively use these climate saving technologies out in the field.”

During the training, tutors trialled GUNT’s latest hydrogen education equipment, which is currently in the final stages of advanced testing.

With sustainability becoming a key priority for the engineering industry, Selby College is exploring opportunities to expand its curriculum in this area. The department is already preparing to launch new hydrogen‑focused courses in September 2026, alongside its successful Carbon Capture and Heat Recovery Skills Bootcamps.

“Hydrogen is set to play a huge role in the UK’s transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy, and we want our students to be at the forefront of that shift,” said Amanda Gleadall, Head of Engineering at Selby College. “By investing early in specialist hydrogen training equipment and working closely with industry leaders like GUNT, Selby College is positioning itself as one of only a handful of training providers ready to deliver this innovative new course. It means our learners will gain hands‑on experience with technologies that are only just beginning to enter the wider engineering workforce.”

The College is also introducing new augmented reality‑enhanced training equipment that blends digital learning with hands on practice. Students can watch demonstrations, complete tasks on real components and have their work automatically recorded as evidence, whilst tutors can view their progress live. The system allows learners to see inside machinery, apply virtual faults and then fix the real-world components, creating a powerful mix of immersive digital training and practical skill development.

This comes as the department also approaches the end of a successful first year of its Level 6 BEng Engineering (Top-up) degree, alongside its Degree-Level Apprenticeship programmes.

Whilst the College has delivered Higher Education Engineering courses for many years, these programmes can now also be accessed through an apprenticeship route. This allows learners to undertake a degree-level apprenticeship one day a week over four years – two years shorter than the traditional pathway – offering a more flexible and cost-effective option.