HRUC partners with Mauritius for international training project

Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC) has announced a new partnership to support Mauritius in creating a greener future.

The International Skills Partnership Mauritius (ISPM) project, led in the UK by HRUC and in Mauritius by the Mauritius Institute of Training and Development (MITD), is a 12-month initiative designed to deliver specialised vocational training modules.

The practical, employer-led training will focus on the principles of a Circular Economy. This model aims to eliminate waste and circulate resources to create a more climate-friendly environment, while increasing economic growth and green job opportunities.

Using high-level scientific research from Brunel University of London, the training will centre on the mobility, logistics, and waste management sectors, drawing on expertise from the Wolfson Centre and the Centre for Pollution Research and Policy.

The project includes objectives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those of responsible consumption and climate action, to achieve a more sustainable future.

Gender equality will be prioritised with a 40 per cent female participation target in technical roles. This will be supported by role-model campaigns and scheduling workshops to accommodate participants’ care responsibilities.

The ISPM project, which is supported by the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC), will help Mauritius secure a sustainable future and achieve its aim of becoming a Circular Economy, as set out in Mauritius’ National Circular Economy Roadmap 2033.

HRUC brings strong expertise in employer-led vocational education and a track record of managing complex multi-partner projects.

Yaseen Akhtar, Managing Director of the West London Institute of Technology, said:

“HRUC is delighted to collaborate with the MITD on the British Council ISPM project focused on the National Circular Economy Roadmap. Initiatives of this nature play a vital role in developing international cooperation, enhancing professional development in higher education and addressing workforce development needs.”

Dr Mandy Crawford-Lee, CEO of UVAC, said:

“UVAC is proud to support this partnership, which exemplifies how further and higher education can drive the green transition. By integrating Circular Economy principles into technical and vocational excellence, we are ensuring that the future workforce in Mauritius is equipped with the high-level skills necessary to meet the ambitious goals of the National Circular Economy Roadmap.”

The ISPM project is supported by funding from the British Council’s Going Global Partnerships programme.

Going Global Partnerships supports universities, colleges and wider education stakeholders around the world to work together towards stronger, equitable, inclusive, more internationally connected higher education, science, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training.