Leeds ESOL podcast goes global

A podcast aimed at English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students produced by staff at Leeds City College has reached a global audience.

What started as a space for students to share their lockdown experiences back in 2021, has now reached over 100 countries worldwide.

Jennie Cole, ESOL teacher at Leeds City College, created Radio ESOL during the pandemic.

She said:

“Once we returned to college, I thought that would be the end of Radio ESOL, but students asked for it to continue. I then set up a Spotify account more formally and started building episodes around relevant topics for our learners.”

The Radio ESOL podcast has developed into a platform to discuss a range of topics with recent episodes covering CV writing, the cost of living and juggling family life with study.

Since launching, Radio ESOL has reached listeners across the globe including India, Romania, Ecuador and the USA.

The podcast is recorded in a classroom at Leeds City College’s Enfield Centre with new episodes released every Wednesday during term time.

Scripts are written by ESOL staff who are best placed to adapt the language to suit learners at different levels and discuss topics relevant to students’ everyday lives.

Staff bring the scripts to life by producing each episode and recording with the help and contributions of students.

Students use the podcast both in and outside the classroom to support with their language learning.

As a result of the podcast, learners have improved their speaking and listening skills as well as grown in confidence.

One student, Islam Ali, said:

“Three years ago, I didn’t have any confidence to speak English, but after participating in Radio ESOL, I gained the confidence to speak.”

Another student, Aidel Borges, added:

“It’s fun, helps you gain more confidence, and also helps you learn more vocabulary. I don’t miss a single episode.”