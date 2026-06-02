New wave of Welsh talent graduates at Cambrian Training’s bi annual ceremony

The achievements of more than 100 apprentices from across Wales were celebrated at a leading work-based learning provider’s annual summer graduation ceremony today (Tuesday).

The bi-annual ceremony, held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd, was organised by Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company and its partners to recognise the learning journey of graduates from a wide range of industries.

Recently announced as having the overall best apprenticeship framework success rate in Wales, the company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

With its partners, Cambrian Training Company also delivers leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.

Employers represented at the ceremony for the first time were Tradebe Wrexham, an integrated waste management service specialist and Wynnstay, Llansantffraid, a leading supplier of agricultural products and services, who together had four apprenticeship graduates.

The graduating cohort also included three outstanding apprentices with additional learning needs, highlighting the inclusive and supportive opportunities available through apprenticeship programmes across Wales and within Cambrian Training Company.

Morgan Griffiths, employed by Co-op at Brackla, Bridgend and Amber Spellman, who works in the pharmacy at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Rhyl, both successfully completed their programmes through the Supported Shared Apprenticeship Programme.

Aaron Jones, front-of-house waiter at the Penycae Inn, Penycae, near Swansea, has achieved a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision.

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, Faith O’Brien, congratulated the graduates and told them: “You are the future of Welsh industry – the next generation of leaders, makers, carers, creators, engineers, innovators and problem-solvers,” she said.

“Today is about celebrating you – your hard work and your achievements. You’ve shown commitment, talent and passion, contributed to your workplaces, your communities and your sectors proving that apprenticeships are not a second choice. They are a strong and smart choice and a pathway to real careers.”

She revealed that more than 400 apprentices had completed their frameworks in the past six months, describing them as “stories of growth, resilience and ambition”.

She thanked trainers and mentors who had contributed to the success of the graduating apprentices and the company’s partners, stakeholders and employers for their “unwavering” support.

Cambrian Training Company Mission: Engage. Inspire. Succeed.

We engage with young people, learners, and employers across Wales to deliver high-quality training and apprenticeship programmes. Our aim is to inspire individuals, businesses, and communities to achieve their career, business, and life goals.

Cambrian Training