From Entry Level to Degree Apprentice: Wrexham Engineer Builds Bright Future Through Seven-Year Journey

A DETERMINED learner from Wrexham is building a promising career in engineering after progressing from an entry-level college course to a Civil Engineering Degree Apprenticeship.

Olivia Kassab, a former pupil of Rhosnesni High School, has spent the last seven years developing her skills and qualifications at Coleg Cambria and is now completing a degree apprenticeship while working in the industry.

Her journey began while still at school, when she enrolled on a BTEC in Construction and the Built Environment at the college’s Bersham Road site.

After successfully completing the qualification, Olivia progressed to Level 3, further strengthening her knowledge of the sector and confirming her ambition to pursue a career in engineering.

Alongside her studies, she secured an apprenticeship with Bingham Rawlings Partnership Ltd in Wrexham, a well-established civil and structural engineering consultancy delivering design services across domestic, commercial and public sector projects.

Now employed by the company as an engineering technician, Olivia has become a permanent member of the team while continuing her studies.

“I’ve loved my time at Coleg Cambria,” she said. “I always wanted to go into this sector, and the college gave me the opportunity to start at entry level and work all the way up to a degree apprenticeship. With hard work and perseverance, you really can achieve your goals.”

Olivia’s progression has included completing a Higher National Certificate (HNC) before moving onto the Civil Engineering Degree Apprenticeship pathway delivered at Bersham Road in partnership with Wrexham University.

“While studying I’ve also been gaining experience at Bingham Rawlings, which has been fantastic,” she added.

“The tutors at Cambria have been incredible, especially Tammy Barlow. Their support gave me the confidence to keep progressing and helped point me in the right direction to pursue my chosen career. My aim is to become a structural engineer and I’m excited to see what the next chapter brings.”

The degree apprenticeship programme enables learners to combine higher-level study with paid employment, gaining valuable experience in areas including civil engineering, construction management and surveying while learning on the job.

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road in Wrexham, praised Olivia’s achievement.

“Olivia’s journey is a fantastic example of how learners can progress through the college and build a successful career in their chosen field,” he said.

“Through dedication, employer partnerships and the support of our tutors, students can start at entry level and progress all the way to higher education and beyond. We’re incredibly proud to see Olivia thriving and wish her every success as she continues her journey.”

After completing her final year at Coleg Cambria, Olivia will progress to the final two years of her qualification at Wrexham University as she continues her path towards becoming a structural engineer.