Shipley College enters the International Matrix

Shipley College has once again demonstrated its commitment to student success after being re-awarded the international quality Matrix Standard following a rigorous external assessment.

The accreditation, which is reviewed every three years and regulated by the Department for Education, is widely recognised as the quality standard for organisations delivering information, advice and guidance (IAG). The successful reaccreditation recognises the continued delivery of high-quality support services that help learners make informed decisions about their education, careers and future progression.

The reassessment involved a detailed review of Shipley College’s services, processes and learner support provision. Assessors examined how information, advice and guidance are delivered across the College, with the resulting report highlighting a strong shared ethos among staff, a clear focus on ambition and an excellent understanding of learners’ next steps.

Head of Student Experience, Shoeb Desai, welcomed the achievement and praised the collective efforts of staff across the College.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the College,” he said. “The report highlighted a strong shared ethos among staff, a clear focus on ambition, and an excellent understanding of learners’ next steps.

“At Shipley College, we recognise that success is about more than qualifications. It is about ensuring every learner understands their options, has a clear plan for progression and receives the support needed to achieve their ambitions. Being re-awarded the matrix Standard is external recognition of the work our staff do every day to help students move successfully into higher education, apprenticeships and employment.”

The reaccreditation provides independent validation that Shipley College learners are receiving high-quality information, advice and guidance to help them make informed decisions about their future education, training and career pathways.

For students, this means access to trusted support at every stage of their journey, from choosing the right course and developing career ambitions to progressing into university, apprenticeships, employment or further study.

The achievement is particularly notable given Shipley College’s scale. The College describes itself as the smallest college in the UK by most measures, yet continues to deliver outcomes and learner support that compare strongly with much larger institutions. The latest matrix assessment recognised a culture where learner support, progression and ambition are embedded throughout the student experience.

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service at The Growth Company, congratulated Shipley College on successfully achieving reaccreditation.

“I would like to congratulate the Shipley College team on their success,” he said.

“We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas.

“With their accreditation, Shipley College is working to provide the best possible support to students.”

The successful reaccreditation reinforces Shipley College’s reputation for placing learners at the centre of everything it does and demonstrates its continued commitment to helping students achieve positive destinations and realise their full potential.