International students gain insight into UK healthcare and public services

Students from South Korea gained insight into the UK’s healthcare, emergency services and public sector organisations during a week-long educational visit hosted by Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC).

Fifteen students from Kyungwoon University, one of BSDC’s international partner institutions, visited the college as part of an intensive programme exploring how organisations work together to support communities and improve outcomes for vulnerable people.

The group included students studying medical subjects, including nursing and physiotherapy, alongside students specialising in public services, military studies and aviation. They worked alongside BSDC International Ambassadors, Turing Scheme participants who visited South Korea earlier this year, and international students currently studying at the college.

Throughout the programme, participants explored a range of topics, including preventative approaches to healthcare, support for vulnerable individuals, current sector challenges and examples of innovative practice. Drawing on the knowledge and experiences gained during the visit, students developed recommendations that could be applied within their own communities in South Korea.

As part of the programme, students visited Queen’s Hospital and Walsall Manor Hospital, where they learned about the NHS 10-Year Health Plan and gained insight into specialist patient care through a visit to a dementia ward. The healthcare strand also included an interactive nursing workshop delivered by Advanced Nurse Practitioners, exploring the role of primary care services in the UK.

Students studying public services visited Burton Fire Station, where they received a guided tour of the facilities and learned about the role and responsibilities of the UK Fire and Rescue Service. They also took part in an interactive session with Mark Paternoster, Cadet Coordinator for Derbyshire Constabulary, who introduced students to policing in the UK. The session featured demonstrations of police equipment, uniforms and an undercover police vehicle, giving students a practical insight into modern policing.

The programme also included a visit to Croft Care Home, where students learned more about person-centred care and support for older people, and the Aeropark Aviation Museum, where they explored aviation history and security practices.

Away from the classroom, students participated in team-building activities at Rosliston Forestry Centre and visited Calke Abbey, providing opportunities to develop relationships with their UK peers while experiencing British culture and heritage.

The visit forms part of BSDC’s ongoing commitment to international partnerships, providing students with opportunities to collaborate globally, broaden their cultural understanding and gain insight into different approaches to education and professional practice.

Loren Mortlock, International Administrator at BSDC said: “It was a pleasure to welcome students from Kyungwoon University to BSDC. The programme provided an excellent opportunity for international collaboration, allowing participants to compare approaches to healthcare and public services while learning from industry professionals and practitioners.

“As well as developing their academic knowledge, the students gained valuable cultural experiences and built relationships that will help strengthen the partnership between our institutions.”